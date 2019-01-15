Watch Serena Williams in Bumble's Super Bowl ad teaser

Social networking app Bumble finally confirmed it will air its first Big Game commercial during Super Bowl LIII.

In a teaser released on Tuesday, Williams is, predictably, on the tennis court. "We are just as strong, and just as smart, and just as savvy, and just as business-like as any other male in this world...Now it is time to really show up and tell our story the way it should be told," Williams says in the clip.

The company declined to provide details on the length of the spot, but it will appear in the first-half of the game airing on CBS on Feb. 3.

The campaign, titled "The Ball is in Her Court," is focused on women making the first move in dating, friendship and business. It was developed, produced and led by a team comprised predominantly of women, according to the company.