Watch Serena Williams make the first move in Bumble's Super Bowl ad

Serena Williams tells her story of how making the first move resulted in her being where she is today in Bumble's first Super Bowl commercial.

The 30-second spot, titled "The Ball is in Her Court," released on Thursday, shows Williams as a young girl making the first move to join a tennis competition.

"The world tells you to wait; that waiting is polite and good things will just come. But if I waited to be invited in I never would have stood out," Williams says in a voiceover.

The spot goes on to show Williams creating her fashion line and an image of her and her husband, Alexis Ohanian.

"At such a pivotal time for women across the globe, this commercial seeks to inspire all of us to seize opportunity wherever it presents itself," Williams, who is the co-creative director of the ad, said in a statement. "I want women to feel empowered to find their voice and use the power within to create change, to lift each other up, and to never let the world tell us we can't--because we can, and we will."

The campaign was created by Bumble's agency of record FlyteVu and VMLY&R.

Rita Ora's song "Soul Survivor" is featured in the commercial, which will air in the first quarter of the game.

As part of the campaign, Bumble is making Feb. 4 "First Move Day" and for every first move made on Bumble next week the company will donate to Yetunde Price Resource Center, a charity selected by Williams.

Ad Age sat down with Laura Hutfless, partner at FlyteVu, for a special Super Bowl edition of the Ad Lib podcast, to discusses how the social networking app pulled together a Super Bowl ad in six weeks with a team composed almost entirely of women.