WeatherTech focuses on pets instead of America theme in Super Bowl ad

WeatherTech is taking a different approach in its Super Bowl ad this year: Instead of focusing on its "Made in America" messaging, it will use the Big Game for another cause – pet protection and health.

In its 45-second spot made in conjunction with Pinnacle Advertising, WeatherTech will promote a new category for the company. While WeatherTech has been best known for its car mats, it recently began creating pet products. (Of course, it will still highlight that its products are made in the U.S.)

A teaser released this week features a golden retriever and a voice over that says: "WeatherTech is taking American manufacturing to a whole new level and will change the way you feel about feeding your pets."

WeatherTech founder David MacNeil ventured into the pet products space after losing his last three dogs to cancer, the company said in a statement. MacNeil believes toxic materials in pet bowls contributed to their deaths.

The company launched its PetComfort feeding system earlier this year.

The actual Super Bowl spot will feature humans, dogs and cats working together in a lab to develop a non-toxic pet feeding system. As has been the case for WeatherTech in previous Super Bowls, the spot uses actual company employees, including MacNeil's son and their golden retriever.

In previous years, WeatherTech has used the Super Bowl to emphasize its commitment to manufacturing in America. In 2018, WeatherTech's spot showed construction workers erecting a wall (which some viewers interpreted as a reference to the wall Donald Trump had made the cornerstone of his presidential run) that would later be part of a new WeatherTech facility. At the end it read: "At WeatherTech we built our new factory right here in America. Isn't that the way it's supposed to be?"

This is the company's sixth consecutive Super Bowl commercial.