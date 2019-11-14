Super Bowl LIV won’t kick off until Feb. 2 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, but already some brands have started to reveal their big game plans. And with the cost for 30-seconds of ad time in the game, which will air on Fox, upwards of $5 million, the ad bowl is once again expected to be just as intense as the matchup on the field.
Avocados From Mexico was the first marketer in October to officially announce plans to return to the Super Bowl.
Our definition of a Super Bowl ad includes all national spots between the coin toss and end of play.
Bookmark this page to keep up with every spot in the game as it is confirmed, complete with details on the agencies, creative and where it will run in the game. Find all of our Super Bowl ad coverage in one place with our Super Bowl Special Report.
Buy: As usual, the longtime Super Bowl advertiser will be back with multiple ads, but it has yet to confirm details. The brewer maintains its long-held exclusive beer category ad rights.
Creative: Nothing confirmed, but there is a good chance the brewer uses one of its ads to plug the forthcoming Bud Light Seltzer. Plus, Michelob Ultra will almost assuredly get support.
Agencies: The brewer's roster agencies include Wieden & Kennedy for Bud Light, FCB Chicago for Michelob Ultra. Budweiser has been using both David Miami and VaynerMedia.
Buy: Avocados From Mexico will return with its sixth consecutive Super Bowl ad.
Creative: While the company has not released details on the creative, in the past it has featured celebrities and humor in its Super Bowl commercials. In 2019, Avocados From Mexico’s Super Bowl spot featured Kristin Chenoweth and turned the idea of a dog show on its head, with the dogs putting their humans through the event.
Agencies: EnergyBBDO
Buy: Kia will make its 11th consecutive Super Bowl appearance.
Creative: TBD. For last season's game the automaker diverted from its typical approach of using celebrities with a 90-second ad touting its factory in West Point, Georgia and the workers employed there. This season's ad will be the first under Russell Wager, who took over in July as director of marketing operations after a stint at Mazda.
Agency: David & Goliath
Buy: Pop-Tarts will air its first Super Bowl spot. The 30-second commercial will run right before the two-minute warning in the first-half of the game.
Creative: TBD.
Agency: MRY
Buy: WeatherTech is returning for its seventh consecutive big game appearance with a 30-second commercial.
Creative: The car mat maker will supposedly go in a different direction with its creative. WeatherTech has historically leaned-in to its “Made in America” messaging during the Super Bowl. In 2019, it used the big game to promote its new pet products line. As had been the case for WeatherTech in previous Super Bowls, the spot used actual company employees, including WeatherTech founder David MacNeil’s son and their golden retriever.
Agency: Pinnacle Advertising