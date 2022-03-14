SXSW Day 2: Diversity, drones and TikTok

The power of small businesses on TikTok

For TikTok, becoming an advertising powerhouse means showcasing what the app can do for small businesses. During the pandemic, plenty of small businesses took to TikTok to give customers more behind-the-scenes access, and in some cases, this led to a sales bump.

Sani, which sells South Asian clothing, started posting on TikTok and found a new audience interested in wearing Indian-inspired fashions. Up to 60% of Sani’s revenue comes from organic TikTok marketing, according to Ritika Shamdasani, Sani's co-founder. “I can’t say the same for Facebook ads,” Shamdasani said at the conference.

Chicago-based Munchiez, which sells sweets and savory snacks, has also seen its TikToks bring in customers, sometimes just to meet the employees behind the videos. The company said it is taking TikTok fans into account as it decides where to open its second location.