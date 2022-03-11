SXSW Day 1: A cold, quiet day in Austin

Taking SXSW’s temperature

It’s 39 degrees and overcast at SXSW, and hoodies are hot merch at the Austin Convention Center on Day One of the festival, Garett Sloane writes from on the ground. SXSW returned to an in-person show for the first time in two years, and so far crowds appear constrained. By 11 a.m. CT, as Scott Galloway, the professor and tech commentator, was about to present one of the first major talks at SXSW, the line to get in was non-existent. The talk was set to start at 11:30 a.m., and the seats were half empty.

Those in attendance, like Jay Goodwin, a brand strategist at Atlanta-based ad agency Iris, don’t seem to mind. “I kind of like it,” Goodwin said, ahead of Galloway’s talk. “There’s more breathing room” and “less need to hustle from event to event.” This was Goodwin’s first time attending SXSW, but he was with colleagues who marveled at the smaller crowds. The colleagues compared pictures from the same vantage points looking down on the convention center floor high from an escalator—this year was noticeably sparser.

As of Friday morning, the streets were mostly empty except for the usual work crews erecting plazas for food trucks and areas for SXSW registrants to congregate. North Sixth Street was cold and quiet early in the day. Trina Bruchman, a producer with experiential agency Revolution, was outside the convention center setting up hydration stations for Origin Water. Bruchman said it’s still early. “The vibe here is let’s get back to life,” Bruchman said of SXSW attendees, at least for the people who are here, so far.