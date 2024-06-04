Lisa Utzschneider extends IAS reach to TikTok, AI and misinformation detection

Lisa Utzschneider has been a digital ad pioneer at Microsoft and Amazon—and Marissa Mayer once lamented not hiring her as chief operating officer of Yahoo. But her biggest impact on the industry may be as CEO of Integral Ad Science, where she’s more than doubled annual revenue to $474 million in five years.

Over the past year, Utzschneider has grown partnerships and product launches with Meta, TikTok, YouTube and Instacart. IAS also announced an exclusive partnership with X to provide pre-bid brand safety and suitability for the platform’s vertical video feed. And it’s driven adoption of a brand safety and suitability product for TikTok now available to advertisers in more than 60 countries.

BMW in the past year named IAS as its global verification partner and Ferrero named the company its exclusive global measurement and optimization provider.

Fortune 500 brands in the past five years have developed clearly defined strategies when it comes to brand safety and suitability, Utzschneider said. “The major brands we work with, be it L’Oréal or Nestlé or others, see it as a strategic imperative.”

Most recently, IAS has been leveraging AI with a human layer on top for efforts that include launching misinformation detection on TikTok and Meta.

“That’s one of the top requests from brands with the upcoming U.S. elections,” she said, “to ensure they’re comfortable running advertising within the social platforms.”