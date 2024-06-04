Special Report: Tech Power List

Lisa Utzschneider extends IAS reach to TikTok, AI and misinformation detection

The CEO is named to Ad Age’s 2024 Tech Power List
By Jack Neff. Published on June 04, 2024.
Gift Article
Gift Article. 10 Remaining As a subscriber, you have 10 articles to gift each month. Gifting allows recipients to access the article for free.
READ THIS NEXT   
2024 Ad Age Tech Power List

Utzschneider has grown partnerships and product launches with Meta, TikTok, YouTube and Instacart.

Credit: Integral Ad Science

Lisa Utzschneider has been a digital ad pioneer at Microsoft and Amazon—and Marissa Mayer once lamented not hiring her as chief operating officer of Yahoo. But her biggest impact on the industry may be as CEO of Integral Ad Science, where she’s more than doubled annual revenue to $474 million in five years.

Over the past year, Utzschneider has grown partnerships and product launches with Meta, TikTok, YouTube and Instacart. IAS also announced an exclusive partnership with X to provide pre-bid brand safety and suitability for the platform’s vertical video feed. And it’s driven adoption of a brand safety and suitability product for TikTok now available to advertisers in more than 60 countries.

BMW in the past year named IAS as its global verification partner and Ferrero named the company its exclusive global measurement and optimization provider.

Fortune 500 brands in the past five years have developed clearly defined strategies when it comes to brand safety and suitability, Utzschneider said. “The major brands we work with, be it L’Oréal or Nestlé or others, see it as a strategic imperative.”

Most recently, IAS has been leveraging AI with a human layer on top for efforts that include launching misinformation detection on TikTok and Meta.

“That’s one of the top requests from brands with the upcoming U.S. elections,” she said, “to ensure they’re comfortable running advertising within the social platforms.”

See Ad Age’s Tech Power List honoring marketing leaders

What is the biggest technological challenge facing your sector of advertising and technology and why?

When you introduce new elements like misinformation and deepfake detection, I see it as an opportunity to continue to build technology backed by AI to be able to classify the live feeds of social platforms to ensure that wherever brands are running their advertising within those platforms, that it’s adjacent to brand-safe, brand-suitable content.

What piece of technology could you absolutely not live without, besides your phone?

I love my Apple Watch, because I have a 15-year-old daughter. So, it’s not the technology but having checks and balances on her screen time and usage of her phone. Then I would say WhatsApp. It enables me to connect more closely with my neighbors, with the school community, and we have lots of family overseas.

What’s your favorite blog, TikTok account, podcast or any must-follows in your media diet?

The one podcast I listen to frequently is Pivot.

Who is your technological hero, alive or from the past, who inspired you the most?

I started my career at Microsoft and spent 10 incredible years there. I have to say I’m a huge Satya Nadella fan for lots of reasons. He has completely transformed the company to be a tech leader. He’s transformed the culture. He’s thinking big.

See Ad Age’s Tech Power List honoring marketing leaders
More from Ad Age
New Made for Advertising rules—what marketers need to know following online controversy
Jack Neff
TikTok’s timely NewFront—Unilever stands by the app, which is paying off for its brands
Garett Sloane
Misinformation is thriving—and what brands should do about it
Maia Vines

In this article:

Thumbnail
Jack Neff

Jack Neff, editor at large, covers household and personal-care marketers, Walmart and market research. He's based near Cincinnati and has previously written for the Atlanta Journal Constitution, Bloomberg, and trade publications covering the food, woodworking and graphic design industries and worked in corporate communications for the E.W. Scripps Co.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

2024 Ad Age Tech Power List

2024 Ad Age Tech Power List
Introducing Ad Age’s Tech Power List 2024

Introducing Ad Age’s Tech Power List 2024
Firework’s Vincent Yang is reinventing online shopping behind AI and ‘conversational commerce’

Firework’s Vincent Yang is reinventing online shopping behind AI and ‘conversational commerce’
Pratik Thakar is revamping Coca-Cola Co.’s brand marketing with generative AI

Pratik Thakar is revamping Coca-Cola Co.’s brand marketing with generative AI
Meta Reality Labs’ Shachar Scott is marketing the future of computing

Meta Reality Labs’ Shachar Scott is marketing the future of computing
Stephan Pretorius brokers deals and launches AI tools that are transforming how WPP operates

Stephan Pretorius brokers deals and launches AI tools that are transforming how WPP operates
Billion Dollar Boy’s Becky Owen is infusing influencer marketing with generative AI

Billion Dollar Boy’s Becky Owen is infusing influencer marketing with generative AI
Critical Mass’ William Mincy leverages 3D realism to build client assets

Critical Mass’ William Mincy leverages 3D realism to build client assets