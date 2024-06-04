Meta Reality Labs’ Shachar Scott is marketing the future of computing

What is the biggest technological challenge facing your sector of advertising and technology, and why?

I think the biggest hurdle facing our sector is that we’re creating a wholly new category that we need to educate consumers and brands on. Many people still don’t fully understand the multitude of use cases for mixed-reality devices and therefore, view their capabilities narrowly. For example, I’ve heard many say that mixed-reality headsets are just gaming consoles to use at home alone. Without knowing the full functionalities of the devices, people are missing out on incredible applications and experiences.

What piece of technology could you absolutely not live without, besides your phone (it can even be a software program, gadget, a feature in your car or home)?

My Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses. They are integrated into every single part of my day. I use them to take calls while driving, listen to music and my favorite podcasts and snap photos when I travel around the world for work and fun. They’re a total game-changer.

What's your favorite blog, TikTok account, podcast or any must-follows in your media diet?

It’s hard to choose just one! I consume the most content on Instagram and Threads, where I get my daily dose of inspiration and stay up to date on the latest and greatest. TikTok is my go-to for recipes and funny mom memes. When it comes to podcasts, I listen to “The Daily,” “Honestly” with Bari Weiss, and “Get Sleepy,” especially during long flights when I need to get some much-needed rest. Oh, and most importantly my kids! They are without a doubt the must-haves of my media diet. I have 12-year-old twins who keep me current on all the latest trends and critical Gen Z updates.

Who is your technological hero, alive or from the past, who inspired you the most?

The first is Grace Hopper because the “Queen of Code” left a profound impact as a pioneer and continues to inspire women in STEM fields today.