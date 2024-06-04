Special Report: Tech Power List

Meta Reality Labs’ Shachar Scott is marketing the future of computing

VP of global marketing named to Ad Age’s Tech Power List 2024
By Garett Sloane. Published on June 04, 2024.
Gift Article
Gift Article. 10 Remaining As a subscriber, you have 10 articles to gift each month. Gifting allows recipients to access the article for free.
READ THIS NEXT   
2024 Ad Age Tech Power List

Shachar Scott says Meta Reality Labs marketing is helping give smart glasses and other devices a lift.

Credit: Meta Reality Labs

As VP of global marketing at Meta Reality Labs, Shachar Scott crafts the image for perhaps the most important venture within Meta—its VR headsets, AR glasses and mixed-reality moonshots.

Meta is making a big bet that consumers will adopt mixed-reality and last year, rival Apple decided to enter the space, too, with Vision Pro. “I think anytime Apple comes into a space, it just legitimizes how important this category is,” Scott said. “But what we’re trying to do is fundamentally different.”

Meta has a more open strategy than Apple with a lower price on its computing headset. Also, in April, Meta offered its Quest operating software to outside electronics makers, enabling more devices to proliferate.

Scott’s marketing efforts were in full effect for the announcement. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg made an online video to introduce Quest’s expansionary era, and it became a viral moment. People talked about how natural Zuck seemed in the presentation, admiring his “glow up.”

Reality Labs is Zuckerberg’s pet project, and it is highly scrutinized for extravagant spending—more than $40 billion since 2020 has gone into the advanced technology coming out of the lab.

Last year, the Meta Reality Labs marketing team worked with former NFL star Marshawn Lynch and racing driver Charles Leclerc. Efforts seem to have paid off: Ray-Ban Meta glasses achieved 50% brand awareness among its core target audience at the time on the back of breakout social media moments, according to Scott’s submission for the Tech Power List, and sales of all devices beat expectations.

Meta plans even more advanced smart glasses. “That would be the kind of inflection point where you make the glasses with more of those features that you get in that immersive headset,” Scott said, “with the comfort of being able to wear them all day, every day.”

See Ad Age’s Tech Power List honoring marketing leaders

What is the biggest technological challenge facing your sector of advertising and technology, and why?

I think the biggest hurdle facing our sector is that we’re creating a wholly new category that we need to educate consumers and brands on. Many people still don’t fully understand the multitude of use cases for mixed-reality devices and therefore, view their capabilities narrowly. For example, I’ve heard many say that mixed-reality headsets are just gaming consoles to use at home alone. Without knowing the full functionalities of the devices, people are missing out on incredible applications and experiences.

What piece of technology could you absolutely not live without, besides your phone (it can even be a software program, gadget, a feature in your car or home)? 

My Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses. They are integrated into every single part of my day. I use them to take calls while driving, listen to music and my favorite podcasts and snap photos when I travel around the world for work and fun. They’re a total game-changer.

What's your favorite blog, TikTok account, podcast or any must-follows in your media diet? 

It’s hard to choose just one! I consume the most content on Instagram and Threads, where I get my daily dose of inspiration and stay up to date on the latest and greatest. TikTok is my go-to for recipes and funny mom memes. When it comes to podcasts, I listen to “The Daily,” “Honestly” with Bari Weiss, and “Get Sleepy,” especially during long flights when I need to get some much-needed rest. Oh, and most importantly my kids! They are without a doubt the must-haves of my media diet. I have 12-year-old twins who keep me current on all the latest trends and critical Gen Z updates.

Who is your technological hero, alive or from the past, who inspired you the most? 

The first is Grace Hopper because the “Queen of Code” left a profound impact as a pioneer and continues to inspire women in STEM fields today. 

Read more about mixed reality and marketing
Apple Vision Pro vs. Meta Quest—how marketers view the competing headsets
Asa Hiken
Quest turns to humor, innuendo and emoji to get consumers to order their own tests
Jack Neff
Why e.l.f. and J.Crew launched Vision Pro apps despite the Apple headset’s hefty price
Asa Hiken
See Ad Age’s Tech Power List honoring marketing leaders

In this article:

Garett Sloane

Garett Sloane is Ad Age’s technology, digital and media reporter. He has worked in newspapers from Albany to New York City, and small towns in between. He has also worked at every advertising industry trade publication that matters, and he once visited Guatemala and once rode the Budapest Metro.

 

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

2024 Ad Age Tech Power List

2024 Ad Age Tech Power List
Introducing Ad Age’s Tech Power List 2024

Introducing Ad Age’s Tech Power List 2024
Firework’s Vincent Yang is reinventing online shopping behind AI and ‘conversational commerce’

Firework’s Vincent Yang is reinventing online shopping behind AI and ‘conversational commerce’
Lisa Utzschneider extends IAS reach to TikTok, AI and misinformation detection

Lisa Utzschneider extends IAS reach to TikTok, AI and misinformation detection
Pratik Thakar is revamping Coca-Cola Co.’s brand marketing with generative AI

Pratik Thakar is revamping Coca-Cola Co.’s brand marketing with generative AI
Stephan Pretorius brokers deals and launches AI tools that are transforming how WPP operates

Stephan Pretorius brokers deals and launches AI tools that are transforming how WPP operates
Billion Dollar Boy’s Becky Owen is infusing influencer marketing with generative AI

Billion Dollar Boy’s Becky Owen is infusing influencer marketing with generative AI
Critical Mass’ William Mincy leverages 3D realism to build client assets

Critical Mass’ William Mincy leverages 3D realism to build client assets