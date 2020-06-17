ABC plans fall return of hit shows like 'The Bachelorette' and 'Grey's Anatomy'
ABC is confident it will be able to bring back hit shows like “The Bachelorette,” “Dancing with the Stars,” and “Grey’s Anatomy” in the fall.
The alphabet network released its schedule for the new season, which includes 20 returning series and two new shows.
After postponing “The Bachelorette” due to social distancing amid COVID-19, the network is preparing to bring the show back in the fall.
New programming includes the thriller “Big Sky” from David E. Kelley and the comedy “Call Your Mother.” ABC is also reviving the alternative series “Supermarket Sweep” with Leslie Jones.
New seasons of “American Idol,” “The Bachelor,” “Black-ish,” “For Life” and “Mixed-ish” will return mid-season.
ABC ended the season in third place among the Big Four broadcasters in the 18-49 demographic and No. 4 among total viewers. The network averaged a 1.2 rating in the demo and 5.1 million total viewers.
ABC’s PRIME-TIME SCHEDULE
(all times are EDT/PDT)
Monday
8 p.m.—Dancing with the Stars
10 p.m.—The Good Doctor
Tuesday
8 p.m.—The Bachelorette
10 p.m.—Big Sky
Wednesday
8 p.m.—The Goldbergs
8:30 p.m.—American Housewife
9 p.m.—The Conners
9:30 p.m.—Call Your Mother
10 p.m.—Stumptown
Thursday
8 p.m.—Station 19
9 p.m.—Grey's Anatomy
10 p.m.—A Million Little Things
Friday
8 p.m.—Shark Tank
9 p.m.—20/20
Saturday
8 p.m.—Saturday Night Football
Sunday
7 p.m.—America's Funniest Home Videos
8 p.m.—Supermarket Sweep
9 p.m.—Who Wants To Be A Millionaire
10 p.m.—The Rookie