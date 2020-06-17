Special Report: TV Upfront

ABC plans fall return of hit shows like 'The Bachelorette' and 'Grey's Anatomy'

Alphabet network will bring back 20 series and air two new shows in the new season
By Jeanine Poggi. Published on June 17, 2020.
READ THIS NEXT   
TV upfront spending expected to decline by 27 percent this year, according to eMarketer

ABC's 'The Bachelorette' will return in the fall season.

Credit: ABC

ABC is confident it will be able to bring back hit shows like “The Bachelorette,” “Dancing with the Stars,” and “Grey’s Anatomy” in the fall.

The alphabet network released its schedule for the new season, which includes 20 returning series and two new shows.

After postponing “The Bachelorette” due to social distancing amid COVID-19, the network is preparing to bring the show back in the fall.

New programming includes the thriller “Big Sky” from David E. Kelley and the comedy “Call Your Mother.” ABC is also reviving the alternative series “Supermarket Sweep” with Leslie Jones.

New seasons of “American Idol,” “The Bachelor,” “Black-ish,” “For Life” and “Mixed-ish” will return mid-season.

ABC ended the season in third place among the Big Four broadcasters in the 18-49 demographic and No. 4 among total viewers. The network averaged a 1.2 rating in the demo and 5.1 million total viewers.

ABC’s PRIME-TIME SCHEDULE 

(all times are EDT/PDT)

Monday 

8 p.m.—Dancing with the Stars 
10 p.m.—The Good Doctor 

Tuesday 

8 p.m.—The Bachelorette 
10 p.m.—Big Sky 

Wednesday 

8 p.m.—The Goldbergs 
8:30 p.m.—American Housewife 
9 p.m.—The Conners 
9:30 p.m.—Call Your Mother  
10 p.m.—Stumptown 

Thursday 

8 p.m.—Station 19 
9 p.m.—Grey's Anatomy 
10 p.m.—A Million Little Things 

Friday 

8 p.m.—Shark Tank 
9 p.m.—20/20 

Saturday 

8 p.m.—Saturday Night Football 

Sunday 

7 p.m.—America's Funniest Home Videos 
8 p.m.—Supermarket Sweep 
9 p.m.—Who Wants To Be A Millionaire 
10 p.m.—The Rookie

Related articles
TV upfront spending expected to decline by 27 percent this year, according to eMarketer
Jeanine Poggi
NBC looks to diversify shows by funding additional writer for each of its 2020-2021 scripted series
Jeanine Poggi
Fox shifts some summer programming to fall to offset pandemic production delays
Jeanine Poggi
CBS shows confidence in new fall season despite pandemic
Jeanine Poggi

In this article:

Thumbnail
Jeanine Poggi

Jeanine Poggi covers the TV industry and how broadcast and cable networks and distributors are adopting to the changes in the world of TV advertising. She joined Ad Age in 2012, following six years covering the retail and media industries and other financial sectors for Women's Wear Daily, Forbes and TheStreet.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

TV upfront spending expected to decline by 27 percent this year, according to eMarketer

TV upfront spending expected to decline by 27 percent this year, according to eMarketer
NBC brings back '30 Rock' for upfront event that will air on TV

NBC brings back '30 Rock' for upfront event that will air on TV

NBC looks to diversify shows by funding additional writer for each of its 2020-2021 scripted series

NBC looks to diversify shows by funding additional writer for each of its 2020-2021 scripted series
ANA calls for changes to TV upfront

ANA calls for changes to TV upfront
Here’s how Disney will incorporate Hulu into its ad deals

Here’s how Disney will incorporate Hulu into its ad deals

ABC announces 2020-2021 programming, but stops short of unveiling schedule

ABC announces 2020-2021 programming, but stops short of unveiling schedule

CBS shows confidence in new fall season despite pandemic

CBS shows confidence in new fall season despite pandemic

ViacomCBS video upfront: Late-night hosts make same jokes, but from home

ViacomCBS video upfront: Late-night hosts make same jokes, but from home