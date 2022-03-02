Why home, food and other program genres are the focus of A+E’s upfront pitch to brands

A+E Networks is highlighting genres instead of specific programs in its upfront pitch to advertisers as TV programmers continue to grapple with a dissociation between content and the network on which it airs due to growing consumption on streaming platforms.

The cable group is organizing its programming into content categories that include history and documentaries, biographies and pop culture and movies and features, along with a new lifestyle genre called “Home.Made.Nation,” which focuses on home improvement, food and so-called “innovation” content. Food is a new area of focus for the A+E brand, but is a type of content that viewers often turn on and leave on as they go about their day, said Peter Olsen, president, ad sales, A+E Networks.



See: Ad Age's Upfronts and NewFronts 2022 calendar

The goal of this approach is to better facilitate advertising and marketing partnerships, said Olsen. Categorizing content in this way will allow the cable programmer to strike deals with advertisers across its networks, which aside from the namesake A&E channel also include History and Lifetime; shows, audiences and now, content genres.