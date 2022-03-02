Special Report: TV Upfront

Why home, food and other program genres are the focus of A+E’s upfront pitch to brands

Cable group is focusing on genre programming to enable viewers to more easily find content that interests them
By Jade Yan. Published on March 02, 2022.
20220302_ZombieHouseFlippingAE_3x2

A&E show "Zombie House Flipping"

Credit: A&E

A+E Networks is highlighting genres instead of specific programs in its upfront pitch to advertisers as TV programmers continue to grapple with a dissociation between content and the network on which it airs due to growing consumption on streaming platforms.

The cable group is organizing its programming into content categories that include history and documentaries, biographies and pop culture and movies and features, along with a new lifestyle genre called “Home.Made.Nation,” which focuses on home improvement, food and so-called “innovation” content. Food is a new area of focus for the A+E brand, but is a type of content that viewers often turn on and leave on as they go about their day, said Peter Olsen, president, ad sales, A+E Networks.

The goal of this approach is to better facilitate advertising and marketing partnerships, said Olsen. Categorizing content in this way will allow the cable programmer to strike deals with advertisers across its networks, which aside from the namesake A&E channel also include History and Lifetime; shows, audiences and now, content genres. 

While A+E doesn’t have its own streaming offering in the way of competitors (and doesn’t have plans to in the near future), it does work with multiple streaming platforms to host its content. 

A+E will once again go to market pushing to strike deals that include viewers outside of the traditional 18-49 demographic that has long been the lynchpin of TV advertising. As the audiences watching linear TV continue to age up, A+E is looking to protect live TV by getting paid for audiences aged 50-plus who continue to watch through more traditional means.

And as the industry continues to look for ways to better reach and connect with multicultural audiences, A+E is introducing a platform designed to showcase diverse voices and stories. Launching this fall, 4UV, which stands for “For Unheard Voices,” will include purpose-driven original content that will run across the company’s portfolio of networks and digital channels. It will also live as a standalone free, ad-supported channel on streaming platforms.

Jade Yan

Jade Yan is a general assignment reporter for Ad Age. She has worked for the Chicago Tribune and the Chicago Sun-Times, along with The South Side Weekly, City Bureau and The Peoria Journal-Star.

 

