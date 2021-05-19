Special Report: TV Upfront

CBS bets on franchises 'CSI,' 'FBI,' 'NCIS' to keep people from cutting the cord

Eye networks looks to retain live viewing with familiar content
By Jeanine Poggi. Published on May 19, 2021.
Credit: CBSViacom

CBS will lean on the tried and true in the fall with new versions of “CSI,” “FBI” and “NCIS” as it looks to drive viewership with shows that already have a built-in audience.

The Eye network will add “NCIS: Hawaii,” starring Vanessa Lachey; “CSI: Vegas,” a sequel to the original show; and “FBI: International,” which follows the FBI’s International Fly team, to its fall lineup.

CBS' move to double-down on these franchises comes as attention is shifting to streaming platforms, including its own Paramount+. By adding shows that are familiar to both consumers and advertisers, the hope is to keep loyalists tuning in to linear TV in some fashion. 

“Next season, we aim to repeat that success with bold, strategic scheduling moves designed to strengthen nights and maximize flow across the week. We’re expanding three of our biggest, globally popular franchises, returning 22 fan favorites while nurturing our newer rising hits, and adding a host of year-round original programming that will appeal to viewers and advertisers alike,” Kelly Kahl, president, CBS Entertainment, said in a statement.

CBS held on to its winning streak as the most-watched broadcaster for the 13th season running.

The network is shifting two of its other dramas, “Seal Team” and “Evil” to its Paramount+ streaming platform.

CBS also picked up the comedy “Ghosts,” based on the BBC series about new owners of a country estate inhabited by an eclectic group of deceased residents.

New midseason shows include the comedy “Smallwood,” which tells the story of a Midwestern dad who loses his job and starts a new career as a professional bowler; medical drama “Good Sam”; and reality dance competition “Come Dance With Me.”

Also this season, CBS will air “The Activist,” a competition series aimed at bringing change to important world causes, as well as two original Christmas-themed movies.

CBS TV Network 2021-2022 Primetime Schedule

All Times ET/PT

Monday

8:00 p.m. — The Neighborhood
8:30 p.m. — Bob Hearts Abishola
9:00 p.m. — NCIS 
10:00 p.m. — NCIS: Hawaii

Tuesday

8:00 p.m. — FBI 
9:00 p.m. — FBI: International 
10:00 p.m. — FBI: Most Wanted

Wednesday

8:00 p.m. — Survivor
9:00 p.m. — Tough As Nails
10:00 p.m. — CSI: Vegas 

Thursday

8:00 p.m. — Young Sheldon 
8:30 p.m. — United States of Al 
9:00 p.m. — Ghost 
9:30 p.m. — B Positive
10:00 p.m. — Bull 

Friday

8:00 p.m. — S.W.A.T. 
9:00 p.m. — Magnum P.I.
10:00 p.m. — Blue Bloods

Saturday

8:00 p.m. — Saturday Encores
9:00 p.m. — Saturday Encores
10:00 p.m. — 48 Hours

Sunday

7:00 p.m. — 60 Minutes
8:00 p.m. — The Equalizer 
9:00 p.m. — NCIS: Los Angeles
10:00 p.m. — Seal Team

