CBS renews 80 percent of its programming for 2020-2021 season
CBS is renewing 80 percent of its lineup for the 2020-2021 broadcast season, promoting a position of stability amid plenty of uncertainties surrounding the pandemic.
The eye network is bringing back 23 of its series, including “Young Sheldon,” “FBI: Most Wanted” and “Bob Hearts Abishola.”
CBS plans to announce its new series and schedule for next season in the coming weeks.
“Next year, we’ll have these strong returning series as our foundation … and Super Bowl LV, too. It’s a well-balanced lineup across entertainment, news and sports that will put us in an incredibly stable position for 2020-2021,” Kelly Kahl, president, CBS Entertainment, said in a statement.
Of course, it’s unclear exactly when these shows will return as many productions are on hiatus due to social-distancing guidelines.
Given the lack of clarity around things like productions and return of live sports, stability is expected to be a theme during this year’s pitch to the ad marketplace.
CBS is on track to end the season as No. 1 in total viewers, but is tied with ABC for third place among adults 18-49.
Additional renewals include: “All Rise,” “Blue Bloods,” “Bull,” “FBI,” “MacGyver,” “Magnum P.I.,” “NCIS: Los Angeles,” “NCIS: New Orleans,” “S.W.A.T.,” “Seal Team,” “The Neighborhood,” “The Unicorn,” “Undercover Boss” and “48 Hours.” The network had previously renewed “Evil,” “Mom,” “Survivor” and “The Amazing Race.”
All the show’s from this season’s Monday night lineup have been renewed and all three Tuesday night dramas will return.
Earlier in the week, ViacomCBS announced it would host virtual video presentations on May 18 and May 19 to showcase its content and ad strategy to the marketplace in lieu of the traditional upfront presentation that would have taken place at Carnegie Hall next week.
