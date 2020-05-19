Special Report: TV Upfront

CBS shows confidence in new fall season despite pandemic

Eye Network adds three new series to the 2020-2021 slate
By Jeanine Poggi. Published on May 19, 2020.
Credit: CBS

CBS doesn’t expect much of a hiccup for its fall season despite the coronavirus pandemic, and plans to bring back the majority of its current programming in the fall while adding three new series to the lineup.

Of course, the network did not provide details on when exactly the fall season will return.

This comes as other networks like Fox and The CW make more significant changes to their lineups in an effort to offset production delays due to the pandemic. Fox is pushing planned summer shows into the fall, while The CW is postponing its new season until January 2021.

CBS’ two new shows for the fall include the comedy “B Positive,” from Chuck Lorre, and drama “The Equalizer” starring Queen Latifah. “B Positive” will air on Thursday night at 8:30 p.m. following “Young Sheldon,” while “The Equalizer” is slated for Sunday night at 8 p.m.

“Clarice” will premiere mid-season.

CBS previously announced it renewed 80 percent of its current programming for next season.

Monday nights remain intact with comedies “The Neighborhood” and “Bob Hearts Abishola” follows by “All Rise” and “Bull.” “FBI: Most Wanted” joins “NCIS” and “FBI” on Tuesday nights and “The Amazing Race” is added to Wednesday nights in the fall.

Here's a look at the full fall schedule. 

 

 

Monday

8:00 p.m.: The Neighborhood

8:30 p.m.: Bob Hearts Abishola

9:00 p.m.: All Rise

10:00 p.m.: Bull

 

Tuesday

8:00 p.m.: NCIS

9:00 p.m.: FBI

10:00 p.m.: FBI: Most Wanted

 

Wednesday

8:00 p.m.: Survivor

9:00 p.m.: The Amazing Race

10:00 p.m.: Seal Team

 

Thursday

8:00 p.m.: Young Sheldon

8:30 p.m.: B Positive

9:00 p.m.: Mom

9:30 p.m.: The Unicorn

10:00 p.m.: Evil

 

Friday

8:00 p.m.: MacGyver

9:00 p.m.: Magnum P.I.

10:00 p.m.: Blue Bloods

 

Saturday

8:00 p.m.: Crimetime Saturday

9:00 p.m.: Crimetime Saturday

10:00 p.m.: 48 Hours

 

Sunday

7:00 p.m.: 60 Minutes

8:00 p.m.: The Equalizer

9:00 p.m.: NCIS: Los Angeles

10:00 p.m.: NCIS: New Orleans

 

 

 

In this article:

Thumbnail
Jeanine Poggi

Jeanine Poggi covers the TV industry and how broadcast and cable networks and distributors are adopting to the changes in the world of TV advertising. She joined Ad Age in 2012, following six years covering the retail and media industries and other financial sectors for Women's Wear Daily, Forbes and TheStreet.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

ViacomCBS video upfront: Late-night hosts make same jokes, but from home

ViacomCBS video upfront: Late-night hosts make same jokes, but from home

TV Upfront and NewFront 2020 calendar

TV Upfront and NewFront 2020 calendar
TV ad commitment issues, the waiting game, and hopes for a brighter future: Ad Age TV Pivot

TV ad commitment issues, the waiting game, and hopes for a brighter future: Ad Age TV Pivot
5 biggest takeaways from Ad Age's TV Pivot

5 biggest takeaways from Ad Age's TV Pivot

The CW postpones new season to January 2021

The CW postpones new season to January 2021

Media buyers predict up to 30 percent of third-quarter TV ad commitments could be pulled: Ad Age TV Pivot

Media buyers predict up to 30 percent of third-quarter TV ad commitments could be pulled: Ad Age TV Pivot
The return of live sports, the ‘mixed bag’ of ad spend, and rethinking commercial loads (once again): Ad Age TV Pivot

The return of live sports, the ‘mixed bag’ of ad spend, and rethinking commercial loads (once again): Ad Age TV Pivot
Flexibility is key and marketers call for a revamp of the upfronts: Ad Age TV Pivot

Flexibility is key and marketers call for a revamp of the upfronts: Ad Age TV Pivot