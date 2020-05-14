Special Report: TV Upfront

The CW postpones new season to January 2021

Fall schedule will include final season of 'Supernatural,' as well as scripted acquisitions
By Jeanine Poggi. Published on May 14, 2020.

Fall programming will feature the final season of 'Supernatural.'

Credit: CBS

The CW doesn’t plan to air its new season until January 2021, as productions for shows will likely be delayed thanks to the pandemic.

Mark Pedowitz, chairman and CEO, The CW, said it was a “proactive strategic decision.”

“As we manage the current crisis, we’ve developed a methodical programming strategy for this year and well in to next that we believe works for The CW, our advertisers, affiliates and audience, while keeping the health and safety of our productions and creative partners front of mind,” Pedowitz said in a statement.

The fall will instead be filled with new original and acquired scripted series and alternative programming, including “Whose Line Is It Anyway?; ” “Penn & Teller: Fool,” a competition series celebrating magic;  and the final season of “Supernatural.” Pedowitz notes this does not mean there will be repeats in the fall. The network has spent the last few weeks making scripted acquisitions to fill the fall like “Swamp Thing” and “Dead Pixels.”

The CW makes the announcement on the day it would typically host its upfront presentation. “While this is anything but usual we wanted to keep this tradition,” Pedowitz said.

As it relates to the advertising marketplace, Rob Tuck, exec VP, national sales, The CW, said the urgency from marketers to alter their media plans as COVID-19 ramped up, has settled down. “Third quarter options have been coming in and the pace is pretty much what we expected,” he said on a press call Thursday afternoon. 

Tuck said while there are some brands that won't be ready to strike upfront deals in the usual time frame, there are some who will be able to move more quickly. 

In January, The CW will bring back “Nancy Drew,” “All American,” “Riverdale,” “Black Lightning,” “The Flash,” and “Legacies,” “Batwoman,” and “Charmed,” along with the new series “Walker” and “Superman & Lois.”

It will premiere two other new series, “The Republic of Sarah” and “Kung Fu,” midseason, along with “Dynasty,” “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,” “In the Dark,” “Roswell, New Mexico” and “Supergirl.”

By starting the season in 2021, Pedowitz said The CW will have more original scripted programming throughout the year.  

The CW’S new season primetime schedule, effective January 2021

 

Monday

8:00 p.m. ALL AMERICAN
9:00 p.m. BLACK LIGHTNING

Tuesday

8:00 p.m. THE FLASH
9:00 p.m. SUPERMAN & LOIS 

Wednesday

8:00 p.m. RIVERDALE
9:00 p.m. NANCY DREW

Thursday

8:00 p.m. WALKER
9:00 p.m. LEGACIES

Friday

8:00 p.m. PENN & TELLER:  FOOL US 
9:00 p.m. WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? 
9:30 p.m. WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? 

Sunday

8:00-9:00 p.m. BATWOMAN
9:00-10:00 p.m. CHARMED (New Night)

   

The CW's fourth-quarter 2020 primetime schedule

 

Monday

8:00-8:30 p.m. WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?
8:30-9:00 p.m. WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?
9:00-10:00 p.m. PENN & TELLER: FOOL US

Tuesday

8:00-9:00 p.m. SWAMP THING
9:00-10:00 p.m. TELL ME A STORY

Wednesday

8:00-8:30 p.m. TWO SENTENCE HORROR STORIES
8:30-9:00 p.m. DEAD PIXELS
9:00-10:00 p.m. CORONER

Thursday

8:00-9:00 p.m. SUPERNATURAL
9:00-10:00 p.m. THE OUTPOST

Friday

8:00-8:30 p.m. WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS
8:30-9:00 p.m. WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS
9:00-10:00 p.m. PENN & TELLER: FOOL US (Encores)

Sunday

8:00-8:30 p.m. MASTERS OF ILLUSION
8:30-9:00 p.m. MASTERS OF ILLUSION
9:00-10:00 p.m. PANDORA

In this article:

Thumbnail
Jeanine Poggi

Jeanine Poggi covers the TV industry and how broadcast and cable networks and distributors are adopting to the changes in the world of TV advertising. She joined Ad Age in 2012, following six years covering the retail and media industries and other financial sectors for Women's Wear Daily, Forbes and TheStreet.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Media buyers predict up to 30 percent of third-quarter TV ad commitments could be pulled: Ad Age TV Pivot

Media buyers predict up to 30 percent of third-quarter TV ad commitments could be pulled: Ad Age TV Pivot
The return of live sports, the ‘mixed bag’ of ad spend, and rethinking commercial loads (once again): Ad Age TV Pivot

The return of live sports, the ‘mixed bag’ of ad spend, and rethinking commercial loads (once again): Ad Age TV Pivot
Flexibility is key and marketers call for a revamp of the upfronts: Ad Age TV Pivot

Flexibility is key and marketers call for a revamp of the upfronts: Ad Age TV Pivot
TV upfronts need to be revamped, says Ford exec: Ad Age TV Pivot

TV upfronts need to be revamped, says Ford exec: Ad Age TV Pivot
‘Flexibility' is the key word here, says ViacomCBS’ Jo Ann Ross: Ad Age TV Pivot

‘Flexibility' is the key word here, says ViacomCBS’ Jo Ann Ross: Ad Age TV Pivot
Lockdowns force Nielsen to accelerate new technology to hang on to TV-ratings panelists

Lockdowns force Nielsen to accelerate new technology to hang on to TV-ratings panelists
What industry leaders won't miss about TV upfront presentations

What industry leaders won't miss about TV upfront presentations
NBCU calls for ad industry to use the pandemic to fix what's broken

NBCU calls for ad industry to use the pandemic to fix what's broken