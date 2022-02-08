Special Report: TV Upfront

Disney planning ‘much less traditional’ upfront this year

The in-person event will not be held at Lincoln Center in Manhattan, Disney’s long-time upfront venue of choice, though Jimmy Kimmel will once again be present
By Ethan Jakob Craft. Published on February 08, 2022.
20200604_disney_virtual_upfronts_3x2b.jpg

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel appeared in an empty David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center as host of Disney’s 2020 upfront presentation.

Credit: Disney

Disney will be bucking its traditional upfront presentation format this spring as the entertainment giant moves its event to the Lower East Side in Manhattan.

Slated for Tuesday, May 17, the presentation will be Disney’s first in several years that does not take place at Lincoln Center, with the company instead opting to take over Basketball City at Pier 36, a 70,000-square-foot sports facility nestled between the Manhattan and Williamsburg bridges.

The venue is being approached as a “white canvas” that will allow Disney to rethink every aspect of its presentation. The plan is to create an upfront that’s “a lot more informal” and “much less traditional”—especially for attendees who may be used to the annual ad haggle’s typical auditorium-based events—said Rita Ferro, Disney’s president of ad sales.

It’s being undertaken as a “much more interactive experience,” she said without divulging too many details, promising engaging elements and a roster of talent unlike any of Disney’s previous upfronts. “It won’t be a theater where everyone’s sitting and looking in the same direction,” she continued.

There will be one holdover from previous upfronts, though: talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, who has been a staple at Disney and ABC presentations for about 20 years, will make his return this year, Ferro confirmed. Disney originally acquired ABC in the 1990s, though the two entities staged separate upfront presentations until 2019.

On its so-called “road to the upfront,” Disney also plans to host a number of other in-person and virtual events, giving advertisers a full preview of its portfolio that covers everything from sports to original series to beloved animated classics.

First on the calendar is the company’s Tech & Data Showcase, which will make its return this year in a virtual format on March 3 to offer advertisers a deep-dive on Disney’s technological capabilities, including its audience targeting advancements and cross-platform planning and measurement solutions.

Then in April, the company will host two events: its third annual Sports Summit on April 6, taking the form of a virtual presentation, followed by its first-ever “Storytellers Showcase” on April 26, which Ferro calls an “intimate” in-person event that’s largely tailored to the advertising trade press.

The latter event will highlight many of Disney’s prominent and up-and-coming creators. The company had historically tried to cover something similar the morning of its upfront, but after finding that “it wasn’t curated in a way that was very specific and purposeful,” said Ferro—coupled with the fact that its target audience, reporters and clients, are busy running around New York—Disney opted to make it a standalone occasion a few weeks early.

Disney is the latest media company to confirm its plans to host an in-person upfront, joining the likes of NBCUniversal, ViacomCBS and Fox, all of whom have announced their intentions to hold live presentations in New York this May.

Disney’s event will also be livestreamed for those who can’t or don’t want to attend in-person.

Ethan Jakob Craft

Ethan Jakob Craft is a general assignment reporter who divides his time between Toronto and New York City, writing about marketing as it intersects with pop culture, design, media and more. He has covered the advertising industry in both the U.S. and Canada since joining Ad Age in 2019 and can be found on Twitter at @ethanjakobcraft.

 

