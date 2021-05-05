Special Report: TV Upfront

How has the TV industry responded to the pandemic? Find out May 24 and 25

As the COVID-19 pandemic wanes, hear from TV ad sales leaders and top media buyers about the current TV marketplace and what its future may hold
By Ethan Jakob Craft. Published on May 05, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
TV Upfronts and NewFronts 2021 Calendar

Top row: Donna Speciale, JP Colaco and Laura Molen. Bottom: Fernando Romero, Patty Morris and Joy Profet

Credit: Photos courtesy speakers

With more than a year of the COVID-19 pandemic now in the rearview mirror, the TV industry is cautiously preparing to look ahead to a post-virus world.

Live sports have returned to the airwaves, scripted productions have largely resumed filming and upfront presentations have adapted to their new virtual formats, but there’s still a lot that has been left unsaid for TV’s present and future. So just how has the industry adapted up until this point and what do leaders expect from the months and years to come?

RSVP for Ad Age In-Depth: TV Pivot at AdAge.com/TVPivot.

For months, COVID-19 has been regarded as an “accelerator” of innovation, but how has that change impacted audiences’ viewing habits and the scramble to reach viewers wherever they might be watching? And with the pandemic disrupting an in-person upfronts season for the second consecutive year, how might inventory sales ahead of the fall season look in the years to come?

On May 24 and 25, Ad Age’s TV Pivot event will once again bring together ad sales leaders, as well as top agency and brand executives, to analyze what the past year has meant for the state of the TV ad marketplace and how the industry is navigating the ever-changing industry.

Some of the speakers who will be featured at the free two-day event include:

Jean-Paul “JP” Colaco, head of ad sales, WarnerMedia

Marianne Gambelli, president of ad sales, Fox Corporation

Kim Kelleher, president of commercial revenue and partnerships, AMC Networks

Raghu Kodige, chief product officer and co-founder, LG Ads

Mark Marshall and Laura Molen, co-presidents of ad sales and partnerships, NBCUniversal

Patty Morris, assistant VP of marketing and brand, State Farm

Peter Olsen, president of ad sales, A+E Networks

Joy Profet, executive VP and head of growth and operations, MAGNA

Fernando Romero, senior VP of ad sales, Fuse Media

Jo Ann Ross, president and chief advertising revenue officer, ViacomCBS Domestic Ad Sales

Donna Speciale, president of ad sales and marketing, Univision

Jon Steinlauf, chief U.S. ad sales officer, Discovery

Rebecca Traverzo, VP of marketing, ThirdLove

Rob Tuck, executive VP of national sales, The CW

RSVP for Ad Age’s second annual TV Pivot event here.

In this article:

Thumbnail
Ethan Jakob Craft

Ethan Jakob Craft is a general assignment reporter who divides his time between Toronto and New York City, writing about marketing as it intersects with pop culture, design, media and more. He has covered the advertising industry in both the U.S. and Canada since joining Ad Age in 2019 and can be found on Twitter at @ethanjakobcraft.

 

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

TV Upfronts and NewFronts 2021 Calendar

TV Upfronts and NewFronts 2021 Calendar
Univision looks to attract the 1,500 brands not utilizing Spanish-language creative

Univision looks to attract the 1,500 brands not utilizing Spanish-language creative
Fuse Media launches new brands, streaming arm at its first post-acquisition upfront

Fuse Media launches new brands, streaming arm at its first post-acquisition upfront
Roku looks to help brands create ads for streaming with new brand studio

Roku looks to help brands create ads for streaming with new brand studio

As 'The Walking Dead' comes to an end, AMC looks ahead to the company's digital future

As 'The Walking Dead' comes to an end, AMC looks ahead to the company's digital future

Nickelodeon touts the power of franchises in kid-friendly upfront

Nickelodeon touts the power of franchises in kid-friendly upfront
Marketers evaluate shifting media spend to BIPOC outlets in the upfronts

Marketers evaluate shifting media spend to BIPOC outlets in the upfronts

A+E Networks finds a 'plus' in its lack of streaming service to sell to advertisers

A+E Networks finds a 'plus' in its lack of streaming service to sell to advertisers