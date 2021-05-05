How has the TV industry responded to the pandemic? Find out May 24 and 25
With more than a year of the COVID-19 pandemic now in the rearview mirror, the TV industry is cautiously preparing to look ahead to a post-virus world.
Live sports have returned to the airwaves, scripted productions have largely resumed filming and upfront presentations have adapted to their new virtual formats, but there’s still a lot that has been left unsaid for TV’s present and future. So just how has the industry adapted up until this point and what do leaders expect from the months and years to come?
For months, COVID-19 has been regarded as an “accelerator” of innovation, but how has that change impacted audiences’ viewing habits and the scramble to reach viewers wherever they might be watching? And with the pandemic disrupting an in-person upfronts season for the second consecutive year, how might inventory sales ahead of the fall season look in the years to come?
On May 24 and 25, Ad Age’s TV Pivot event will once again bring together ad sales leaders, as well as top agency and brand executives, to analyze what the past year has meant for the state of the TV ad marketplace and how the industry is navigating the ever-changing industry.
Some of the speakers who will be featured at the free two-day event include:
Jean-Paul “JP” Colaco, head of ad sales, WarnerMedia
Marianne Gambelli, president of ad sales, Fox Corporation
Kim Kelleher, president of commercial revenue and partnerships, AMC Networks
Raghu Kodige, chief product officer and co-founder, LG Ads
Mark Marshall and Laura Molen, co-presidents of ad sales and partnerships, NBCUniversal
Patty Morris, assistant VP of marketing and brand, State Farm
Peter Olsen, president of ad sales, A+E Networks
Joy Profet, executive VP and head of growth and operations, MAGNA
Fernando Romero, senior VP of ad sales, Fuse Media
Jo Ann Ross, president and chief advertising revenue officer, ViacomCBS Domestic Ad Sales
Donna Speciale, president of ad sales and marketing, Univision
Jon Steinlauf, chief U.S. ad sales officer, Discovery
Rebecca Traverzo, VP of marketing, ThirdLove
Rob Tuck, executive VP of national sales, The CW