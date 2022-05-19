Special Report: TV Upfront

Last chance to RSVP: Ad Age TV Pivot event starts Tuesday

The virtual Ad Age In-Depth: TV Pivot event starts May 24
Published on May 19, 2022.
Don't miss Ad Age In-Depth: TV Pivot on Tuesday, May 24 and Wednesday, May 25, a livestream examining major upheaval happening in the television industry—from the burgeoning streaming landscape to the crisis in measurement.

The event will feature conversations with network sales execs, brand marketers and agency leaders, diving into:

  • The future of measurement
  • What progress has been made by advertisers to diversify their media spend
  • Evolving ad models in streaming offerings
  • How networks are thinking about shoppable ads and other Web3 initiatives

Confirmed speakers include:
Rob Tuck, executive VP of national sales, The CW
Jim Tricarico, president of sales and chief revenue officer, Cadent
Jon Steinlauf, chief U.S. advertising sales officer, Warner Bros. Discovery
Donna Speciale, president of advertising sales and marketing, TelevisaUnivision U.S.
Jo Ann Ross, president and chief advertising revenue officer, U.S. advertising sales, Paramount
Jessica Ricaurte, chief revenue officer, Nuestra.tv
Peter Olsen, president of ad sales, A+E Networks
Laura Molen, president of advertising sales and partnerships, NBCUniversal
Serge Matta, head of commercial, LG Ads Solutions
Rob Master, VP of media and marketing for North America, Unilever
Aki Li, VP of sales and marketing, Crossings TV
Joanne Leong, VP and director of global partnerships, Dentsu
Kim Kelleher, president of commercial revenue and partnerships, AMC Networks
Melissa Grady Dias, global chief marketing officer, Cadillac
Marianne Gambelli, president of advertising sales, marketing and brand partnerships, Fox Corporation
Rita Ferro, president of advertising sales, Disney
Oliver Embry, director of product innovation, MNTN
Lynnwood Bibbens, CEO and founder, ReachTV

