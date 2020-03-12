Special Report: TV Upfront

NBC and CBS cancel live upfronts due to coronavirus outbreak

Both companies will stream their events, while NBC will also televise its presentation
By Jeanine Poggi. Published on March 12, 2020.

 Jo Ann Ross, president and chief advertising revenue officer, CBS.

Credit: CBS

NBCUniversal and CBS will cancel their upfront presentations in May due to the coronavirus outbreak.

NBCU instead plans to televise and stream its presentation, meaning it will be open not only to the ad industry but to consumers and fans, too. In a statement, the company said this reflects “the increasingly direct relationship between NBCuniversal, its fans and its partners. This will now allow all audiences to tune in for a sneak peek at the future of NBCUniversal's programming.”

Per usual, the Peacock’s presentation will feature talent from its networks, as well as new programming announcements.

"At this moment in time, we can embrace a new future that puts our audiences and our partners first. This year's Upfront Presentation will ensure everyone's safety, while allowing us to give fans and marketers a preview of the upcoming season," said Linda Yaccarino, chairman of advertising & partnerships, NBCUniversal.

CBS, meanwhile, will forego its presentation at Carnegie Hall for a video upfront special that will posted to digital platforms on May 13. It will also skip its agency dinners, with insights shared in those meetings now being delivered “digitally via video and other formats.”

“We’ll miss Carnegie Hall and our agency dinners this year, but the health and safety of our clients and the ViacomCBS team comes first,” said Jo Ann Ross, president and chief advertising revenue officer, domestic advertising sales, ViacomCBS.

