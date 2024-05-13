NBCUniversal kicked off upfront week Monday morning at Radio City Music Hall bringing back the glitz and glamour that was missing from last year’s muted presentations. Celebrities such as Snoop Dogg, Kevin Hart, Amanda Seyfried, Zachary Quinto and more were back in full force after a celebrity-less show in 2023 due to the Hollywood strikes.
NBCU upfront—top takeaways from its pitch to advertisers
While it’s been a year since Linda Yaccarino, former chairman of advertising at NBCU, decamped to become CEO of X, that didn’t stop funnyman Seth Meyers from poking fun at the ex-ad chief.
“NBC is launching a new adventure competition series called ‘Destination X’—or, as it was originally titled, ‘The Linda Yaccarino story,” Meyers joked.
Yaccarino’s successor, Mark Marshall, took the stage toward the end of the presentation, saying his biggest surprise of the show “has been that I was renewed for a second season” after being a sudden replacement at last year’s show. He became teary-eyed while expressing his gratitude for the opportunity.
Marshall gave advertisers an update on recent capabilities, such as One Platform Total Audience, a tool to automate planning measurement across its linear and streaming assets. Marshall said Domino’s was able to drive a 38% increase in sales using the addressable tool, which was announced at CES.
The ad chief also spoke on the lack of transparency in streaming, saying that NBCU believes advertisers deserve to know where and when ads run to applause from the audience.
“Here at NBCU, we have this crazy idea that it’s actually your money—you deserve to know where every single unit runs,” said Marshall. “There is no doubt that the industry has changed … we’ve always put advertising at the center of every innovation.”
Return to form
NBCU’s upfront featured a heavy dose of full-length trailers, a change from last year’s presentation, which lacked entertainment programming teases due to the Hollywood strikes. NBCU made a big push for Universal’s upcoming release of “Wicked,” based on the Broadway musical. “Wicked” is an example of a property with many entry points for brands, said Donna Langley, chairman of NBCU studio group and chief content officer.
The audience of advertisers responded enthusiastically to a first-look at the full trailer for the film, which will debut on Thanksgiving.
Of course, the media giant will also air the 2024 Paris Olympics this summer and celebrate the 50th anniversary of “Saturday Night Live.” It will also commemorate the 15th anniversary of Bravo talk show “Watch What Happens Live,” which will include a traveling show, special event and the return of BravoCon in 2025.
Performances also included Michael Buble, who tried his hand at rapping, a holiday-themed concert from Little Big Town, who performed Christmas tunes in front of a virtual Thanksgiving day float, and Kelly Clarkson, who closed the event with her high-energy pop hits.
Primetime
Among upcoming content slates are three new broadcast series, scripted Peacock originals and a whole lot of “Housewives.”
Advertisers in attendance were given first looks at Peacock originals “Fight Night” from Kevin Hart’s media company Hartbeat; “Teacup” by horror creator James Wan; and the comedy “Laid,” written and executive produced by Nahnatchka Khan and Sally Bradford McKenna
NBC’s fall primetime features new drama series “Brilliant Minds,” mockumentary medical comedy “St. Denis Medical” and comedy “Happy’s Place” starring Reba McEntire.
Here is NBC’s fall primetime slate (ET):
Mon, 8-10 p.m.: The Voice
Mon, 10-11 p.m.: Brilliant Minds
Tues, 8-8:30 p.m.: St. Denis Medical
Tues, 8:30-9 p.m.: Night Court
Tues, 9-10 p.m.: The Voice
Tues, 10-11 p.m.: The Irrational
Wed, 8-9 p.m.: Chicago Med
Wed, 9-10 p.m.: Chicago Fire
Wed, 10-11 p.m.: Chicago P.D.
Thurs, 8-9 p.m.: Law & Order
Thurs, 9-10 p.m.: Law & Order: SVU
Thurs, 10-11 p.m.: Found
Fri, 8-8:30 p.m.: Happy’s Place
Fri, 8:30-9 p.m.: Lopez vs. Lopez
Fri, 9-11 p.m.: Dateline NBC
Sat, 7-7:30 p.m.: Big Ten Pregame / Notre Dame Pregame (also live on Peacock)
Sat, 7:30-11 p.m.: Big Ten Saturday Night / Notre Dame Football (also live on Peacock)
Sun, 7-8:20 p.m.: Football Night in America (also live on Peacock)
Sun, 8:20-11 p.m.: NBC Sunday Night Football (also live on Peacock)