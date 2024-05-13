NBCU upfront—top takeaways from its pitch to advertisers

While it’s been a year since Linda Yaccarino, former chairman of advertising at NBCU, decamped to become CEO of X, that didn’t stop funnyman Seth Meyers from poking fun at the ex-ad chief.

“NBC is launching a new adventure competition series called ‘Destination X’—or, as it was originally titled, ‘The Linda Yaccarino story,” Meyers joked.

Yaccarino’s successor, Mark Marshall, took the stage toward the end of the presentation, saying his biggest surprise of the show “has been that I was renewed for a second season” after being a sudden replacement at last year’s show. He became teary-eyed while expressing his gratitude for the opportunity.