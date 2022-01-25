NBCUniversal brings back in-person upfront

Special Report: TV Upfront

The media conglomerate’s events through May will be held in a hybrid live-virtual format
By Ethan Jakob Craft. Published on January 25, 2022.
Fox reveals in-person upfront plans
Credit: Bloomberg LP

NBCUniversal is dipping its toes into in-person events again nearly two years after the beginning of COVID-19, announcing today a slate of hybrid live-virtual events that include its upfront presentation and second annual One22 developer conference.

Billed as “a series of interconnected events,” the company’s slate includes four dates in the spring that will showcase its advertiser offerings, Linda Yaccarino, NBCUniversal’s chairman of global advertising and partnerships, wrote in a letter published this morning announcing the upcoming event plans.

Up first on the calendar is this year’s developer conference, One22, which will be held on March 22 at NBCU’s Studio 8H, located at the company’s 30 Rock headquarters in Manhattan. Held live with a digital component for attendees who wish to tune in virtually, top of mind will be the company’s One Platform advertiser offering, which was the centerpiece of last year’s inaugural One21 event.

Less than a month later, the company will hold its first “Content and Community Previews” in both New York and Los Angeles. The events are currently being promoted as “intimate, in-person” gatherings to highlight NBCU’s data science prowess and audience insights, Yaccarino wrote.

On May 2, the company will put the spotlight on its Peacock streaming service—which will then be nearing its second birthday—at the Interactive Advertising Bureau’s NewFronts, which it joined for the first time last year with a pitch around its then-new Spotlights Ads commercial format.

NBCU’s spring events calendar will then wrap with its traditional upfront presentation on the morning of May 16, which will take place in person as well as virtually at Radio City Music Hall. That’ll be followed that same evening by a so-called “Telemundo Celebration” at the Ziegfield Theatre in midtown. 

“All day long, we’ll celebrate the culture-defining content that shapes the world, in both English and Spanish. … And preview what’s coming next, and how you can be a part of it,” Yaccarino continued, highlighting NBCU’s “#OurPartnershipCommitment,” a pledge the company announced last year in a bid to emphasize the need for collaboration in the media and entertainment industries. The concept of partnerships is also expected to underscore its One22 conference.

NBCU is not alone in its push to return to an in-person format for its events this spring. Last week, Fox became the first major network to announce that its 2022 upfront and NewFronts presentations—also slated for May 16 and May 2, respectively—will take place live in New York.

Ethan Jakob Craft

Ethan Jakob Craft is a general assignment reporter who divides his time between Toronto and New York City, writing about marketing as it intersects with pop culture, design, media and more. He has covered the advertising industry in both the U.S. and Canada since joining Ad Age in 2019 and can be found on Twitter at @ethanjakobcraft.

 

