NBCUniversal brings back in-person upfront

NBCUniversal is dipping its toes into in-person events again nearly two years after the beginning of COVID-19, announcing today a slate of hybrid live-virtual events that include its upfront presentation and second annual One22 developer conference.

Billed as “a series of interconnected events,” the company’s slate includes four dates in the spring that will showcase its advertiser offerings, Linda Yaccarino, NBCUniversal’s chairman of global advertising and partnerships, wrote in a letter published this morning announcing the upcoming event plans.

Up first on the calendar is this year’s developer conference, One22, which will be held on March 22 at NBCU’s Studio 8H, located at the company’s 30 Rock headquarters in Manhattan. Held live with a digital component for attendees who wish to tune in virtually, top of mind will be the company’s One Platform advertiser offering, which was the centerpiece of last year’s inaugural One21 event.

Less than a month later, the company will hold its first “Content and Community Previews” in both New York and Los Angeles. The events are currently being promoted as “intimate, in-person” gatherings to highlight NBCU’s data science prowess and audience insights, Yaccarino wrote.