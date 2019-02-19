TV Upfront

TV Upfront and Digital NewFront 2019 calendar: the latest updates

A look at all the parties and events coming up

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki at the YouTube Brandcast 2018 presentation at Radio City Music Hall on May 3, 2018 in New York City. Credit: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Mark your calendars: TV networks and digital publishers are gearing up to make their annual pitches to media buyers and marketers in their heated fight to snag ad dollars for next season.

To stay up-to-date on where and when the biggest presentations and parties will take place, bookmark this continuously updated calendar (below). You can sort by media company or date.

Cable networks Hallmark Channel and A&E Networks will host their glitzy presentations in March, but as has been the case over the last few years, the number of formal presentations by TV networks is expected to be drastically reduced from years past, with the greatest concentration of events taking place in May.

The IAB's Digital Content NewFronts kick off on April 29. Many of the same suspects will be presenting during the week-long event, including The New York Times, Twitter, Google's YouTube and Hulu. One interesting new addition is Walmart's streaming service, Vudu, which will make its first formal pitch to the marketplace as it gears up to introduce original programming to its service.

Upfronts/NewFronts Calendar 2019
Crown Media March 21, 6 p.m. Rainbow Room
A&E Networks March 27 TBD
The New York Times April 29, 9 a.m. TBD
BBC News April 29, 12 p.m. TBD
Viacom (NewFront) April 29, 3 p.m. TBD
Twitter April 29, 6 p.m. TBD
Disney Advertising Sales April 30, 9 a.m. TBD
Studio 71 April 30, 12 p.m. TBD
Condé Nast April 30, 3 p.m. TBD
Verizon Media April 30, 6 p.m. TBD
Hulu May 1, 9 a.m. TBD
Vudu May 1, 12 p.m. TBD
Vice May 1, 3 p.m. TBD
Ellen Digital Network May 1, 6 p.m. TBD
Meredith May 2, 9 a.m. TBD
Digitas May 2, 3 p.m. TBD
Google/YouTube May 2, 6 p.m. TBD
