TV Upfront and Digital NewFront 2019 calendar: the latest updates

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki at the YouTube Brandcast 2018 presentation at Radio City Music Hall on May 3, 2018 in New York City. Credit: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Mark your calendars: TV networks and digital publishers are gearing up to make their annual pitches to media buyers and marketers in their heated fight to snag ad dollars for next season.

To stay up-to-date on where and when the biggest presentations and parties will take place, bookmark this continuously updated calendar (below). You can sort by media company or date.

Cable networks Hallmark Channel and A&E Networks will host their glitzy presentations in March, but as has been the case over the last few years, the number of formal presentations by TV networks is expected to be drastically reduced from years past, with the greatest concentration of events taking place in May.

The IAB's Digital Content NewFronts kick off on April 29. Many of the same suspects will be presenting during the week-long event, including The New York Times, Twitter, Google's YouTube and Hulu. One interesting new addition is Walmart's streaming service, Vudu, which will make its first formal pitch to the marketplace as it gears up to introduce original programming to its service.