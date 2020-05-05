Special Report: TV Upfront

ViacomCBS plans two-day virtual videos to detail ad strategy and new content

On May 18 and May 19 the company will unveil its programming slate for CBS and its cable channels
By Jeanine Poggi. Published on May 05, 2020.

Jo Ann Ross: 'We’re here for you whenever you’re ready.'

Credit: ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS will release a series of short virtual presentations later this month to outline its ad strategy for media buyers and clients.

On May 18, the organization will provide a look at content opportunities for its entertainment, youth and kids brands, as well as BET and Pluto TV and its digital offerings. Then on May 19, it will unveil its fall programming lineup for CBS and original programming for its streaming service CBS All Access. The company will also preview opportunities from CBS Sports, including Super Bowl LV, and highlight the coverage being done at CBS News.  

This marks the first year the company will be pitching the ad marketplace as a newly combined entity.

ViacomCBS is the latest company to outline its plans for how it plans to speak to the marketplace during the typical upfront season. Of course, the upfronts—when networks look to secure a bulk of their ad commitments—hit amid the pandemic, which has forced the cancellation of the usual in-person events. 

NBCUniversal and Univision have previously said they will host virtual meetings next week to discuss the state of the industry and provide updates on their ad strategies. Both noted these would not be replacements for the typical upfront presentations.

“Most importantly, we’re here for you whenever you’re ready,” Jo Ann Ross, president and chief revenue officer, ViacomCBS, wrote in a memo to clients on Tuesday. “The ViacomCBS ad sales team will collaborate with you on your timeline to adapt your strategies, engage your consumers on the platforms they love most, amplify your messages and achieve your business goals.”

In this article:

Thumbnail
Jeanine Poggi

Jeanine Poggi covers the TV industry and how broadcast and cable networks and distributors are adopting to the changes in the world of TV advertising. She joined Ad Age in 2012, following six years covering the retail and media industries and other financial sectors for Women's Wear Daily, Forbes and TheStreet.

Follow View all articles by this author
