Walt Disney sets TV upfront plans following Fox acquisition

Freeform's 'Grownish.' Credit: Freeform/Disney

Walt Disney's upfront plans are starting to take shape following its acquisition of Fox assets.

The newly expanded Mouse House will host a combined dog-and-pony show that includes ABC, ESPN, Freeform, FX and National Geographic on May 14 in New York City.

This marks the first time that Disney's upfront will combine its entertainment channels, alongside its sports network. Last year's presentation combined ABC and Freeform, but ESPN hosted its own event.

As the company focuses on its combined efforts, Disney is pulling out of the Digital Content NewFronts. It had originally intended to host a presentation dedicated to its digital assets on April 30.

At its NewFront presentation last year, Disney unveiled its first preview of "Ralph Breaks the Internet."

"We're thrilled to host our first-ever combined upfront presentation for the 2019-20 season. We have some of the most iconic and inspirational storytelling in the industry, and best-in-class brands," Rita Ferro, president Disney Advertising Sales, said in a statement. "The combination of our great content, audiences, insights and creativity, amplifies the partnerships and offerings we're able to deliver to clients. We're looking forward to a great event, and a great season."

Disney officially closed its $71.3 billion deal to acquire 21st Century Fox assets, including cable channels FX Networks and National Geographic, on March 19.