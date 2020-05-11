What industry leaders won't miss about TV upfront presentations
To those on the outside, the upfront presentations might seem like lots of hobnobbing with celebrities and VIP access to some of the most buzzed-about content. And in part, it is. But the week is also filled with lots of traffic, standing in line, rushing to theaters with no Wi-Fi and more waiting.
Here’s a look at some of the things annual attendees won’t miss about the dog-and-pony shows.
Fighting for seats and the stress of getting in and out of the venues.
—Michael Law, President, Amplifi
Climbing up to the back row of Carnegie Hall on Wednesday afternoon.
—David Campanelli, Exec VP, chief investment officer, Horizon Media
Having to travel on Mother’s Day.
—Carrie Drinkwater, Exec director, investment activation, MediaHub Global
I won’t miss: all the conflicting ‘reviews’ of each presentation; putting on suits that are just ‘a bit’ tighter than last year; lines in the rain; hearing all the buzzwords [what would the winning phrase have been this year!?]; seeing all the ways the obvious is twisted into the complicated.
—Adam Gerber, President, global media, Essence
It always rains during upfront week, so I wont miss waiting out in the rain and getting soaked (especially my shoes).
—Dani Benowiz, President, U.S., Magna Global
I will not miss my feet killing me and being swollen all week.
—Catherine Sullivan, chief investment officer, North America, Omnicom Media Group
What I won't miss is the constant FOMO—like Tad Allagash in ‘Bright Lights, Big City,’ certain that wherever I was at any time there was always some other place even more happening!
—Dave Morgan, CEO, Simulmedia
I will not miss the proverbial network manipulation of line graphs and bar charts so that X,Y, Z network executive can boast about being No. 1 based on some obscure time period, demo, or selective competitive set.
—Brad Feinberg, VP, media and consumer engagement, MillerCoors