Ad Age Women to Watch Europe entries are now open

2018 Women to Watch Europe honorees Credit: Natasha Alipour-Faridani for Ad Age

Ad Age is now accepting nominations for Women to Watch Europe, a program that honors women who have made significant contributions to the worlds of media, advertising and marketing. Now in its fourth year, honorees will join a prestigious and fast-growing global community of Women to Watch in the U.S., Mexico and more.

"It's important, now more than ever, to recognize and upfift women who are propelling our industry and who are shining examples for others," says Ad Age Executive Editor Judann Pollack. "These are the women who are leading the way for others to succeed."

Those chosen will become part of the Women to Watch Europe community, a powerhouse group now more than 60 strong. Honorees are judged on their accomplishments in 2018. They will be celebrated at a London event this spring.

This contest is free to enter and the deadline is March 7. If you know of a deserving candidate, please use this link to nominate her.