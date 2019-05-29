Ad Age and Adlatina salute Women to Watch in Buenos Aires, Argentina
The fifth annual Women to Watch Argentina lunch event took place this week at the Four Seasons, Buenos Aires, celebrating 16 outstanding marketing, advertising and communications professionals.
The host was once again the journalist Cristina Pérez, who emphasized that “Women to Watch is a distinction that never goes off and continues to mark us throughout these five years.”
Adlatina Executive Director Belén Martínez Cima said that to date, 63 women in Argentina and another 60 in Mexico have been distinguished with this honor, before handing over to Adlatina Founder and CEO Jorge Raúl Martínez Moschini, who introduced the 16 women, each of whom shared an inspirational story.
“Being a woman never represented a limitation for me to grow," said Laura Najlis, marketing and commercial director at Cinemark Argentina & Paraguay, and one of the honorees. "Opportunities define the course and decisions are what define us”.
The event was sponsored by Geometry Global, Latcom, L’Oréal, Momentum, Quiroga Medios, Santander Río, Turner and Viacom.
You can meet each of the 16 honorees and read their stories here.