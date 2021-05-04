Ad Age Leading Women U.S. deadline is on Thursday
Thursday, May 6 at 5 p.m. EDT is the deadline for submissions for the 2021 Leading Women US, the evolution of Ad Age's storied Women to Watch honors.
After a year that has taken its toll on every business and threatened to derail the progress made by women in the industry, the determination and drive demonstrated by female executives should not go unnoticed. Ad Age Leading Women will champion those in marketing, media and related fields whose hustle from home went above and beyond—striving for new solutions, creating a more supportive workplace, building better business relationships and paving a way forward for the future of the industry.
Many of last year's honorees led cultural and organizational change, pushing their own businesses and others to think differently. They include:
• Horizon Media's Shayna Walker, whose initiatives increased the number of internship employees hired through diversity partnerships;
• Daria Burke, who, as chief marketing officer of JustFab, worked to streamline the brand’s data science and media measurement divisions and to diversify its influencer marketing program;
• Cashmere's Rona Mercado, who early in the pandemic launched a virtual experiences division rooted in social and culture;
• Julie Haddon, who, in addition to leading the NFL's marketing team is the founder and an executive sponsor of NFL Pride, the league’s LGBTQ affinity group;
• and Sadie Novello, GIPHY's chief content officer, who helped remove the company’s college degree requirement and has been vocal about positioning family commitments as strengths rather than barriers to work and productivity.
The deadline to submit entries for this year is Thursday, May 6 at 5 p.m. EDT; the 2021 class of honorees will be announced in June. See entry requirements and submit your nomination at AdAge.com/LeadingWomenUS.