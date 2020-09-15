Last chance to attend today's Ad Age Women to Watch Conference & Awards
In the more than 20 years that Ad Age has honored female ad and marketing executives in its Women to Watch program, progress has certainly been made. But, as starkly illuminated by the #MeToo movement, women still face barriers—all the more reason why it is important to have women in leadership positions.
That's why at the inaugural Ad Age Women to Watch Conference & Awards, we're taking a closer look at what's really changed and how the industry can truly encourage women and people of color into its ranks. Starting at 10 a.m. EDT on Sept. 15, speakers, including Women to Watch honorees and allies, will tackle: representation in ads; how to build internal systems that support and nurture diverse teams; and what diversity really looks like.
Among the confirmed speakers:
• Linda Yaccarino, chairman of advertising and partnerships, NBCUniversal
• Carol H. Williams, owner, president, CEO and chief creative officer, Carol H. Williams Advertising
• Lauren Wesley Wilson, founder and CEO, ColorComm Media Group
• Renee Vaughan Sutherland, founder, Greater Than 11%
• Dara Treseder, senior VP, head of global marketing and communications, Peloton
• Abu Ngauja, associate director of talent and culture, The Martin Agency
• Ann Mukherjee, chairman and CEO, Pernod Ricard North America
• Renetta McCann, chief inclusion experience officer, Publicis Groupe
• Ann Lewnes, executive VP and chief marketing officer, Adobe
• Jenna Lebel, chief marketing officer, Liberty Mutual Insurance
• Kat Gordon, founder and CEO, The 3% Movement
The event will also honor Carol H. Williams with the 2020 Ad Age Women to Watch Vanguard Award and celebrate the class of 2020 Women to Watch U.S. and Europe.
