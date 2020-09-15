Special Report: Women to Watch

Last chance to attend today's Ad Age Women to Watch Conference & Awards

Dive into what's changed—and what hasn't—for female execs in the advertising and marketing industry
Published on September 15, 2020.
Carol H. Williams to be honored at Ad Age's Women to Watch Awards

(Bottom row) Kat Gordon, Jenna Lebel, Ann Lewnes, Renetta McCann and Ann Mukherjee (Top row) Abu Ngauja, Dara Treseder, Renee Vaughan Sutherland, Lauren Wesley Wilson, Carol H. Williams and Linda Yaccarino

Credit: Ad Age; photos courtesy speakers

In the more than 20 years that Ad Age has honored female ad and marketing executives in its Women to Watch program, progress has certainly been made. But, as starkly illuminated by the #MeToo movement, women still face barriers—all the more reason why it is important to have women in leadership positions.

That's why at the inaugural Ad Age Women to Watch Conference & Awards, we're taking a closer look at what's really changed and how the industry can truly encourage women and people of color into its ranks. Starting at 10 a.m. EDT on Sept. 15, speakers, including Women to Watch honorees and allies, will tackle: representation in ads; how to build internal systems that support and nurture diverse teams; and what diversity really looks like.

Among the confirmed speakers:

• Linda Yaccarino, chairman of advertising and partnerships, NBCUniversal
• Carol H. Williams, owner, president, CEO and chief creative officer, Carol H. Williams Advertising
Lauren Wesley Wilson, founder and CEO, ColorComm Media Group
Renee Vaughan Sutherland, founder, Greater Than 11%
Dara Treseder, senior VP, head of global marketing and communications, Peloton
Abu Ngauja, associate director of talent and culture, The Martin Agency
Ann Mukherjee, chairman and CEO, Pernod Ricard North America
Renetta McCann, chief inclusion experience officer, Publicis Groupe
Ann Lewnes, executive VP and chief marketing officer, Adobe
Jenna Lebel, chief marketing officer, Liberty Mutual Insurance
Kat Gordon, founder and CEO, The 3% Movement

The event will also honor Carol H. Williams with the 2020 Ad Age Women to Watch Vanguard Award and celebrate the class of 2020 Women to Watch U.S. and Europe.

Don't miss the event; register at adage.com/w2w2020.

