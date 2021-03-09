Special Report: Women to Watch

Leading Women U.S. 2021 nominations are now open

Ad Age seeks candidates who are making a difference as they lead change in advertising, marketing and media
By Jessica Wohl. Published on March 09, 2021.
Final days to enter Ad Age Leading Women Europe 2021
Credit: Sean T. Smith/Ad Age

Ad Age has been recognizing and celebrating women in the advertising and marketing industries for decades. And now, on the heels of International Women's Day, it's time to honor the next group of the industry's best female leaders who are making strides during a most unprecedented era. 

This year, Ad Age’s annual Women to Watch program has a new name that further reflects what these female executives are truly doing: leading. Ad Age Leading Women aims to recognize women making a difference within their organizations and beyond. Ad Age Leading Women are female executives who empower teams, build relationships, drive business results, advocate for diversity and inclusion, take risks and serve as catalysts for change.

Many women in marketing, media and related fields have been hustling from home to meet and exceed their goals over the past year. Their determination and drive should not go unnoticed. Entries are now being accepted for Ad Age Leading Women U.S. 2021. Entrants can be nominated by others or may nominate themselves. Leading women nominees do not have to hold C-suite roles. Ad Age seeks to recognize women across various career stages in the industry.

Winners will be notified this summer and profiled in an Ad Age special report honoring the Leading Women Europe and Leading Women U.S. class of 2021 to be released in late June. All Leading Women will be recognized at our Ad Age Leading Women Conference and Awards taking place virtually in September. 

For a look at some recent nominees, read more about the Ad Age Women to Watch U.S. class of 2020 and U.S. class of 2019

The entry period for Ad Age Leading Women Europe 2021 has closed. Learn more and submit Ad Age Leading Women U.S. 2021 nominations here.

Jessica Wohl

Jessica is Ad Age's food reporter, working out of the publication's Chicago bureau. She focuses on the packaged food and restaurant industries. Jessica joined Ad Age after writing about food for the Chicago Tribune's business section. She began her journalism career at Reuters, where she covered the world's largest retail chains and consumer products companies.

