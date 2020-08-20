Women to Watch Ecuador class of 2020 announced
The 2020 class of Women to Watch Ecuador, done in conjunction with Ad Age and Adlatina, includes seven marketers, three advertising and one communication expert who are leaving their mark in the Ecuadoran marketing and communications industry. This is the second edition of the list in this country.
Carla Barbotó, president, Pacari
Carla Barbotó is the administrative head of Pacari, who leads the innovation and development of the company together with her husband, Santiago Peralta. Thanks to her career successfully developing an emblematic business model, she has become a leading figure in entrepreneurship. Making chocolate with fine cocoa with an Ecuadorian aroma was the beginning of the life project of Barbotó and Peralta. In 2014, in recognition of her work, Carla was named Woman of the Year by the Ecuadorian Magazine Hogar. She has participated in mentoring for women entrepreneurs in Impaqto and Buen Trip; and also, participated in the World Investment Forum in Geneva, Switzerland, in 2018, to represent Pacari as an example of a sustainable and successful company on a global scale. Barbotó is currently attending Columbia University in New York in a specialized entrepreneurship program in Latin America. Born in Quito, she has a master's degree in finance and marketing from the University of San Francisco.
Tamara Espinosa Córdova, VP of marketing, De Prati
With more than 17 years working in the marketing and communication area, eight of them executive posts, since July 2020 Córdova has held the position of president of marketing at De Patri, a department store specialized in fashion and home. She is responsible for promoting the positioning of the company, its own brands and the different categories and products, through the development of marketing and the management of branding, corporate communication, CRM and digital marketing processes, focusing its efforts on profitability through its three income-generating units: stores, e-commerce and direct credit. Her previous position was marketing lead at DirecTV, a company where she started working in 2016. Throughout her professional career, she worked at Diners Club, Grupo Fybeca and Pulsoecuador. Córdova was also a teacher in 2014, at the University of the Americas. She has a degree in Advertising and Commercial Communication from the Equinoccial Technological University, a master's degree in Science from the University of Management, in Switzerland, and a master's degree in Business Administration from the Francisco de Vitoria University, in Spain.
Carolina Koenig Dupont, VP, Koenig Comunicación
Of Argentine origin, Dupont is a social communicator and has a degree in marketing and business management. She studied architecture, art, human rights, consumer psychology, strategic design, postmodernity, retail and feminism, among other topics. Dupont was a professor of communication theory and thesis guide at the Casa Grande University. She worked on architectural projects, was a costume designer and began her professional career at Creacional DMB & B. At Koenig Comunicación, she served as an executive in public relations, accounts, director of communication and as VP, her current position. She is recognized for her experience in managing retail brands, as well as for planning communication strategies in the country brand and tourism campaigns, such as "All you need is Ecuador."
María Cecilia Moscoso, director of the magazine and the creative studio, IHAUS
Moscoso's passion for creating and her restless nature led her into the business world when she was just 25 years old. She was director of the marketing department at Graiman for more than 17 years, where with creativity and disruptive ideas, she positioned the brand in the first place of the Top of Mind in its sector for 10 consecutive years. Her undertaking, INHAUS Magazine, has become a physical medium and a digital platform, specialized in architecture, avant-garde and experiences. In 2018 she founded Estudio Creativo INHAUS, an advertising agency focused on developing innovative concepts and campaigns. She is also the creator of Ruta G, a project that promotes gastronomic tourism in her city and supports young entrepreneurs.
Pamela Ormaza, marketing manager at Unilever in the skin care, skin cleansing and oral care categories
Ormaza is an engineer in corporate finance and business management from UEES. Has more than 10 years of experience in mass consumer marketing with a focus on the construction, development and execution of brands, especially in the premium segment. During her career she had the opportunity to work in multinational and national companies, which allowed her to extract the best of both worlds. Pamela began her journey in 2009 in Bic del Ecuador, with different roles for the three categories of the company: stationery, lighters and shavers. Later, at Sumesa, she assumed the position of marketing manager for the pasta category. In 2015 she joined Cervecería Nacional, where a year later she assumed the marketing management of the the global Miller, Genious Draft and Miller Lite brands. At the end of 2016, after the acquisition of SABMiller by Anheuser-Busch Inbev, she led the transition process of global brands in the Ecuadorian market and was in charge of Corona, Budweiser and Stella Artois beers. In 2017 she was named a local premium & global brands marketing manager. In 2018 she joined Unilever as Marketing Manager for the skin care, skin cleansing and oral categories, with six different brands under her responsibility. Under her purview the Ponds and Dove bars brands achieved double-digit growth.
Cristina Páez, regional manager, Ipsos
Páez is has more than 15 years of experience in brand building in which she combined high ethical standards with outstanding financial results, and led innovation, communication and sustainability projects. She sold her stake in the familiar market research firm to Ipsos, a multinational with a presence in 89 countries, where she remains as regional manager. It has appeared in Marketers by Adlatina among the leaders in the world of communication in the region. Páez is a promoter of the economic empowerment of women and gender equality and was the youngest woman to become a member of the Board of Directors of the Guayaquil Chamber of Commerce, at 27 years old. Currently, she is a member of the Ecuador 2030 Board, which seeks to build a productive, competitive and innovative agenda to promote the country's transformation in line with the UN's sustainable development goals.
Sandra Pérez Anda, VP, McCann
Anda studied advertising and marketing at the Universidad del Pacífico de Chile. In 1989, she joined McCann as a junior executive and, four years later, she was named an account manager. From 1995 to 1998, she was at General Motors as a marketing manager. During that period, this area was recognized globally with the Council Honor Award for having reached the highest market share in the world.
Vita Puig, founder and CEO, Sensia Marketig Olfativo
Puig has a degree in social communication, with a minor in marketing and business management, from the Casa Grande University. She began her professional life at Maruri Publicidad and soon moved to the world of marketing, at Unilever Ecuador and Brazil, in charge of brands such as Deja, Surf, Omo, Rexona, Ax, Dove. Puig also spent eight years at Industrias Lácteas Toni as a brand manager, marketing manager and international business manager. Then her personal and professional life took an important turn: she married and, almost simultaneously, decided to take the reins of his Sensia venture, the first olfactory marketing company in Ecuador. And so she merged two passions: marketing and scents.
Rosanna Queirolo, general manager of GRQ Corp.
Queirolo founded the Gourmet Market, Sanna Food and the Gourmet Garden. As a communicator, she participated in TEDx Miami 2019 and was a guest speaker for the talk "What works for me won’t work for you." She is the author of "So healthy, So Simple!" (from Penguin Random House) and editor of Sanna Magazine. She is also the creator of "Así de Simple," a wellness capsules for broadcast TV, and of "Sannafit," wellness capsules for digital channels. She is a commercial engineer from the Grad School Lesley University and certified as a family therapist from the University of Navarra and health and nutrition coach,with a specialty in hormonal health from the Institute For Integrative Nutrition as well as a a certified trainer and specialist in Sports Nutrition from the National Academy of Sports Medicine. In addition, she is an international ambassador for Strong by Zumba and a former Constituent Assemblyman of Ecuador 2007-2008.
Cecilia Solá Tanca, general manaer of Norlop Thompson Associates
Graduated in Advertising and Social Communication, with 25 years of experience, Tanca began her career as a media assistant at Norlop J. Walter Thompson consolidated in the accounts area; in 2011 she assumed the general management of the agency. Her specialization is strategic planning and client and team relationships. She maintains that when working in a "people's" business of it is important to know how to take advantage of the qualities of each one to obtain the best results. She has been a professor of advertising at the Casa Grande University and currently belongs to the AEAP board of directors as secretary. Her greatest achievement in recent years was to implement the agency's digital area and make it a fundamental part of the business.
Emilia Villamarín, deputy director of market development, Coca-Cola
Villamarín is responsible for aligning, inspiring and mobilizing the Coca-Cola system, from her position as deputy director of market development. Before being part of this multinational, Emilia worked for 10 years in advertising and communication for agencies such as Ogilvy & Mather, Young & Rubicam and Delta Lowe Communications, where she assumed different positions for various industries. Dynamic and multifaceted, with more than 19 years of experience in communication, advertising and marketing, she has served in different roles within Coca-Cola. In 2009 she was a connections analyst, in 2010 she became an innovation manager, between 2011 and 2017 she was in charge of the portfolio brands as a marketing manager, and in 2018 she led the marketing team as regional deputy director of marketing for Ecuador.