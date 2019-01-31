SimpliSafe plays on America's fears in Super Bowl teaser

Creepy men in the cul-de-sac, stolen packages and footprints in the backyard are just some of the fears security system SimpliSafe plays upon in its teaser for its first Super Bowl commercial.

The company will run a 30-second spot at the end of the first quarter. SimpliSafe worked with Austin-based agency Preacher on the ad and director Matt Aselton of Arts & Sciences.

This marks the first time a home security company will air a Super Bowl ad, according to SimpliSafe.

SimpliSafe will not reveal the ad until the Big Game, but the spot "acknowledges the amount of fear and anxiety in the air right now, and offers a simple way to face that fear," Rob Baird, chief creative officer, Preacher, said in a statement on Jan. 22.

New England Patriot Rob Gronkowski's home was robbed last year while he was playing a game. "If it can happen to Gronk, it can happen to anyone," Wade Devers, internal creative director at SimpliSafe said in a statement.