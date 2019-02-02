Wix returns to Super Bowl with ad starring Karlie Kloss

Wix.com is returning to the Super Bowl with an ad starring supermodel Karlie Kloss.

The 30-second commercial will air in the second half of the Big Game. This is the company's fifth consecutive Super Bowl spot.

Kloss, who is the founder of a code camp for young women, has appeared in multiple Wix ads since 2017. The ad, which has been repurposed, shows Kloss updating her personal website through Wix, highlighting features like the Wix Pro Gallery and SEO Wiz.

Wix didn't make its Super Bowl buy until Friday, says Omer Shai, CMO at Wix. "We had been talking to CBS for a long time and finally came to an agreement," he says.

Last year Wix had originally planned to sit out of Super Bowl LII, but got a last-minute deal. Wix aired a spot starring YouTube celebrities Rhett McLaughlin and Link Neal, best known for their morning show "Good Mythical Morning."

Its prior Super Bowl ads have starred Jason Statham and Gal Gadot and NFL legends Brett Favre, Terrell Owens, Franco Harris and Emmitt Smith.