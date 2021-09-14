NFL viewership rebounds in Week 1 in early sign of comeback

CBS, part of ViacomCBS Inc., said one of its two games—Cleveland versus Kansas City—was its most-watched opening weekend matchup since 2015, with an audience of 19.5 million.

Fox Corp. and Walt Disney Co.’s ESPN haven’t released their ratings yet.

The rebound is an early vindication of the media companies’ large long-term bets on the sport’s popularity. Earlier this year, CBS, Comcast Corp.’s NBC, Fox, ESPN and Amazon.com Inc. agreed to spend $105 billion on NFL broadcast rights for another decade. While the sport is by far TV’s biggest attraction, there were signs going into this season that viewers were tuning out. Last year, regular-season NFL viewership fell 7%.

But last season’s decline could be blamed in part on factors related to the pandemic, including scheduling disruptions, making this season a better test of the NFL’s longer-term value as a draw for advertisers. So far, viewers are coming back.

—Bloomberg News