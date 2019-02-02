Buy: The world's largest brewer will run eight ads, totaling five-minutes, 45 seconds. It also plans to run eight more quick plugs during the game—including an animated or static graphics—totaling five seconds each, bringing its total exposure to 6 minutes and 25 seconds of air time, which it says makes this its biggest Super Bowl ever.

Creative: ** Budweiser: Released one of its ad on Jan. 23 that touts the use of wind-power in its brewing operations. Bob Dylan's Bob Dylan's "Blowin' in the Wind" backs the spot, which also includes a dalmation and the brands iconic Clydesdales. It will run as a 45-second spot in the game.



** Bon & Viv Spiked Seltzer: Released on Jan. 24, the spot shows two mermaids pitching the newly reformulated hard seltzer to sharks, in a reference to ABC's "Shark Tank."



**Michelob Ultra: **Michelob Ultra: Michelob Ultra deploys a trendy sound phenomenon (ASMR) in its ad promoting its Pure Gold line extension. The ad, released on Jan. 28, stars Zoe Kravitz in a lush Hawaiian scene sitting at a desk pouring the brew while accentuating every sound, clinking the bottle with her fingernails and twisting the cap open. It released its first ad on Jan. 25. That spot draws a parallel between robots and people who work out so hard they resemble machines. That's no fun, according to Ultra's point-of-view, expressed at the end of the ad with a scene of a sad-looking robot longingly peering at a bar from the outside in the rain. "It's only worth it if you can enjoy it," states on-screen text. Michelob Ultra will air a second spot in the game.



**Stella Artois: "Sex and the City's" Carrie Bradshaw and "The Dude" from "The Big Lebowski" make a return in Stella Artois' spot. The 45-second spot, which was released on Jan. 28, shows Sarah Jessica Parker and Jeff Bridges, in character, swapping their usual drinks for the Anheuser-Busch InBev-owned brew. Bradshaw was known for her love of Cosmopolitans, while Jeff "The Dude" Lebowski is synonymous with White Russians.



Bud Light will also air ads in the game.

Agencies: Wieden & Kennedy New York (Bud Light); David (Budweiser); Mother (Stella Artois); FCB Chicago (Michelob Ultra); Bullish (Bon & Viv SpikedSeltzer)