Amazon tops the most-watched video ads of the week

The number one spot on the list of most-viewed video ads for the week goes to Amazon with a series of ads featuring the company's Echo products.
One clip features a father coaching his daughter through cooking a meal for her upcoming date after botching the original recipe. Another shows the relationship between a father and daughter, ending with her listening to her dad's playlist while feeling homesick after moving away to start college.
The campaign uses heartwarming and inspirational moments to show how Echo products can keep you connected to your loved ones, regardless of the distance.
Several new campaigns appear on this week's chart as well. Samsung comes in at the third spot, teasing an upcoming event and the release of new and highly anticipated products. Apple is also new to the chart this week in the sixth spot, with a funny ad of a mother using one of the iPhone's features to blur her friend's son out of a picture.
The Most-Viewed Video Ads chart, powered by AcuityAds, focuses on brand-driven social video ad campaigns. Each campaign is measured by True Reach, a proprietary metric that includes views from brand-driven and audience-driven social video clips. The data are compiled using the patented AcuityAds platform, a constantly growing repository of analytic data on hundreds of millions of videos tracked across hundreds of online video destinations.
Note: This analysis includes all publicly available video views on branded video content. This chart does not include movie trailers, video game campaigns, TV show, or television network promotions. View counts are incremental by week.
**Indicates percent change in views compared with the same period the week before.
To notify AcuityAds of an upcoming social video ad campaign, please contact AcuityAds directly.