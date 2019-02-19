Amazon tops the most-watched video ads of the week

'Stay Connected' tops the cahrt Credit: Amazon

The number one spot on the list of most-viewed video ads for the week goes to Amazon with a series of ads featuring the company's Echo products.

One clip features a father coaching his daughter through cooking a meal for her upcoming date after botching the original recipe. Another shows the relationship between a father and daughter, ending with her listening to her dad's playlist while feeling homesick after moving away to start college.

The campaign uses heartwarming and inspirational moments to show how Echo products can keep you connected to your loved ones, regardless of the distance.

Several new campaigns appear on this week's chart as well. Samsung comes in at the third spot, teasing an upcoming event and the release of new and highly anticipated products. Apple is also new to the chart this week in the sixth spot, with a funny ad of a mother using one of the iPhone's features to blur her friend's son out of a picture.

The Most-Viewed Video Ads chart Powered by: 1 Stay Connected NEW Client Amazon Agency NA Views this week 27,816,684 Spot last week NEW 2 Men Have Skin Too Back on chart Client Old Spice Agency NA Views this week 19,242,264 Spot last week Back on chart 3 The Future Unfolds NEW Client Samsung Agency NA Views this week 18,177,328 Spot last week NEW 4 Home Alone Again 36% Client Google Agency Arts and Letters Creative Co Views this week 17,854,601 Spot last week 8 5 Childish Gambino Playmoji NEW Client Google Agency NA Views this week 16,681,424 Spot last week NEW 6 Bokeh'd NEW Client Apple Agency NA Views this week 14,276,943 Spot last week NEW 7 Block Has Your Back 1% Client H&R Block Agency Deutsch LA Views this week 13,478,721 Spot last week 7 8 The Journey NEW Client Turkish Airlines Agency NA Views this week 10,433,500 Spot last week NEW 9 Best of Both Worlds -32% Client Sprint Agency Droga5 Views this week 9,915,366 Spot last week 6 10 More Than OK Back on chart% Client Pepsi Agency Goodby, Silverstein & Partners Views this week 9,632,846 Spot last week Back on chart