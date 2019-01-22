Gillette's polarizing ad tops this week's most-viewed video chart

Leading this week's list of most viewed video ads is Gillette's new spot, "We Believe: The Best Men Can Be."

The campaign has been a hot topic since its release, tackling the topic of toxic masculinity. The grooming company dares men to be better than they are, with "The Best Men Can Be" playing on their well-known tag line "The Best a Man Can Get."

Returning to the chart this week is YouTube's "One View Can Create Change." Apple's campaign featuring the company's newest iPad Pro is this week's biggest riser, jumping to the second spot on the list after appearing at eight last week.