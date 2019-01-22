Gillette's polarizing ad tops this week's most-viewed video chart

Leading this week's list of most viewed video ads is Gillette's new spot, "We Believe: The Best Men Can Be."
The campaign has been a hot topic since its release, tackling the topic of toxic masculinity. The grooming company dares men to be better than they are, with "The Best Men Can Be" playing on their well-known tag line "The Best a Man Can Get."
Returning to the chart this week is YouTube's "One View Can Create Change." Apple's campaign featuring the company's newest iPad Pro is this week's biggest riser, jumping to the second spot on the list after appearing at eight last week.
1
We Believe: The Best Men Can Be
NEW
ClientGillette
AgencyGrey New York
Views this week36,392,316
Spot last weekNEW
2
ClientApple
AgencyNA
Views this week27,344,637
Spot last week8
3
ClientH&R Block
AgencyNA
Views this week25,212,388
Spot last week2
4
One View Can Create Change
-18%
ClientYouTube
AgencyNA
Views this week20,814,171
Spot last week1
5
Vote For Your Favorite Geico Commercial
NEW
ClientGeico
AgencyNA
Views this week19,438,234
Spot last weekNEW
6
ClientOld Spice
AgencyNA
Views this week18,825,117
Spot last weekNEW
7
ClientYves Saint Laurent
AgencyNA
Views this week12,019,451
Spot last weekNEW
8
LG ThinQ to the Rescue
26%
ClientLG
AgencyNA
Views this week10,400,633
Spot last week4
9
ClientBosch
AgencyNA
Views this week10,152,332
Spot last weekNEW
10
ClientGrammarly
AgencyNA
Views this week7,087,754
Spot last week7
Source: AcuityAds
The most-viewed video ads chart, powered by AcuityAds, focuses on brand-driven social video ad campaigns. Each campaign is measured by True Reach
, a proprietary metric that includes views from brand-driven and audience-driven social video clips. The data are compiled using the patented AcuityAds platform, a constantly growing repository of analytic data on hundreds of millions of videos tracked across hundreds of online video destinations.
Note: This analysis includes all publicly available video views on branded video content. This chart does not include movie trailers, video game campaigns, TV show, or television network promotions. View counts are incremental by week.
**Indicates percent change in views compared with the same period the week before.
To notify AcuityAds of an upcoming social video ad campaign, please contact AcuityAds
directly.