Your favorite Geico ad of all time, and more of the most-viewed videos
This week's chart from Acuity is dominated by Silicon Valley
Published on .
Silicon Valley is hitting the ground running in 2019, at least when it comes to making popular video ads. The first video chart of the year from Acuity sees Alphabet Inc. and Apple owning the top three spots, with Twitter also making an appearance in the top 10.
How much do people love brunch? So much that Google's spot about how its search technology can help you navigate the madness of brunch-time waits held onto its position as the most popular video of the week.
Speaking of love, viewers have long had affection for Geico's humorous ad spots. So what better way to celebrate that, if you're Geico, than by playing the hits, rerunning a bunch of classic videos and having people vote for their favorite spot for the chance to win an appearance in an upcoming advertisement? (As Ad Age's E.J. Schultz recently noted, ad recycling seems to be a bit of a trend in the industry.) The Geico video about the contest, debuting at No. 6 on the chart, is cleverly executed as a mock infomercial that highlights some of the brand's most popular creations, such as "Caveman Airport" and "Hump Day."
And you know what people don't love, at least according to Duracell? Sitting next to a loud eater munching potato chips on an airplane. Which is why the company's playful 15-second spot, new to the chart, reminds you to never risk being caught without working batteries in your noise-cancelling headphones.
As always, the view counts reflect both organic views initiated by consumers and paid views generated through ad placements.
The most-viewed video ads chart, powered by AcuityAds, focuses on brand-driven social video ad campaigns. Each campaign is measured by True Reach, a proprietary metric that includes views from brand-driven and audience-driven social video clips. The data are compiled using the patented AcuityAds platform, a constantly growing repository of analytic data on hundreds of millions of videos tracked across hundreds of online video destinations.
Note: This analysis includes all publicly available video views on branded video content. This chart does not include movie trailers, video game campaigns, TV show, or television network promotions. View counts are incremental by week.
**Indicates percent change in views compared with the same period the week before.
