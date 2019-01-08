Your favorite Geico ad of all time, and more of the most-viewed videos

Duracell's new Credit: Duracell

Silicon Valley is hitting the ground running in 2019, at least when it comes to making popular video ads. The first video chart of the year from Acuity sees Alphabet Inc. and Apple owning the top three spots, with Twitter also making an appearance in the top 10.

How much do people love brunch? So much that Google's spot about how its search technology can help you navigate the madness of brunch-time waits held onto its position as the most popular video of the week.

Speaking of love, viewers have long had affection for Geico's humorous ad spots. So what better way to celebrate that, if you're Geico, than by playing the hits, rerunning a bunch of classic videos and having people vote for their favorite spot for the chance to win an appearance in an upcoming advertisement? (As Ad Age's E.J. Schultz recently noted, ad recycling seems to be a bit of a trend in the industry.) The Geico video about the contest, debuting at No. 6 on the chart, is cleverly executed as a mock infomercial that highlights some of the brand's most popular creations, such as "Caveman Airport" and "Hump Day."

And you know what people don't love, at least according to Duracell? Sitting next to a loud eater munching potato chips on an airplane. Which is why the company's playful 15-second spot, new to the chart, reminds you to never risk being caught without working batteries in your noise-cancelling headphones.

