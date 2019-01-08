Your favorite Geico ad of all time, and more of the most-viewed videos

This week's chart from Acuity is dominated by Silicon Valley

Duracell's new
Silicon Valley is hitting the ground running in 2019, at least when it comes to making popular video ads. The first video chart of the year from Acuity sees Alphabet Inc. and Apple owning the top three spots, with Twitter also making an appearance in the top 10.

How much do people love brunch? So much that Google's spot about how its search technology can help you navigate the madness of brunch-time waits held onto its position as the most popular video of the week.

Speaking of love, viewers have long had affection for Geico's humorous ad spots. So what better way to celebrate that, if you're Geico, than by playing the hits, rerunning a bunch of classic videos and having people vote for their favorite spot for the chance to win an appearance in an upcoming advertisement? (As Ad Age's E.J. Schultz recently noted, ad recycling seems to be a bit of a trend in the industry.) The Geico video about the contest, debuting at No. 6 on the chart, is cleverly executed as a mock infomercial that highlights some of the brand's most popular creations, such as "Caveman Airport" and "Hump Day."

And you know what people don't love, at least according to Duracell? Sitting next to a loud eater munching potato chips on an airplane. Which is why the company's playful 15-second spot, new to the chart, reminds you to never risk being caught without working batteries in your noise-cancelling headphones.

As always, the view counts reflect both organic views initiated by consumers and paid views generated through ad placements.


The Most-Viewed Video Ads chart
Powered by:
1
Google Search
-36%
ClientGoogle
AgencyNA
Views this week44,168,616
Spot last week1
2
One View Can Create Change
48%
ClientYouTube
AgencyNA
Views this week20,358,712
Spot last week4
3
Color Flood
NEW
ClientApple
AgencyNA
Views this week16,609,659
Spot last weekNEW
4
Never Get Hulu
-18%
ClientHulu
AgencyNA
Views this week16,548,580
Spot last week2
5
Chips
NEW
ClientDuracell
AgencyNA
Views this week16,529,348
Spot last weekNEW
6
Vote For Your Favorite Geico Commercial
NEW
ClientGeico
AgencyNA
Views this week16,524,360
Spot last weekNEW
7
Twitter is Happening
NEW
ClientTwitter
AgencyNA
Views this week12,325,532
Spot last weekNEW
8
A Morning of Plank Jacks and Protein
NEW
ClientSpecial K
AgencyNA
Views this week8,628,332
Spot last weekNEW
9
Photobook
NEW
ClientDollar Car Rental
AgencyNA
Views this week5,258,229
Spot last weekNEW
10
YouTube Rewind 2018: Everyone Controls Rewind
Back on chart
Client: YouTube
AgencyNA
Views this week4,918,950
Spot last weekBack on chart
Source: AcuityAds

The most-viewed video ads chart, powered by AcuityAds, focuses on brand-driven social video ad campaigns. Each campaign is measured by True Reach, a proprietary metric that includes views from brand-driven and audience-driven social video clips. The data are compiled using the patented AcuityAds platform, a constantly growing repository of analytic data on hundreds of millions of videos tracked across hundreds of online video destinations.

Note: This analysis includes all publicly available video views on branded video content. This chart does not include movie trailers, video game campaigns, TV show, or television network promotions. View counts are incremental by week.

**Indicates percent change in views compared with the same period the week before.

To notify AcuityAds of an upcoming social video ad campaign, please contact AcuityAds directly.

