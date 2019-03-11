Samsung's Galaxy S10 tops our most-viewed video ad chart
This week's chart, compiled by Acuity, also includes new work featuring The Rock for Under Armour
For the third week in a row the introduction of Samsung's Galaxy S10 takes the top spot on the most-viewed video ad chart, suggesting that the brand's newest flagship lineup is really resonating.
There are also several new campaigns to the chart this week, including one for Dwayne Johnson's newest collaboration with Under Armour, the Project Rock Bend Boundaries Collection. As part of the campaign, The Rock announced Lindsay Vonn as the first Project Rock brand ambassador.
The Bend Boundaries Collection clocks in at the third spot this week. Subaru is also new to the chart this week with a campaign featuring the 2019 Forester.
Viral Video Chart
1
Galaxy S10 Introduction
-13%
ClientSamsung
AgencyNA
Views this week41,552,236
Spot last week1
2
Project Rock #BendBoundaries Collection
NEW
ClientUnder Armour
AgencyNA
Views this week17,670,679
Spot last weekNEW
3
The Party
-70%
ClientBarilla
AgencyNA
Views this week16,756,566
Spot last week2
4
Never Get Hulu
Back on Chart
ClientHulu
AgencyNA
Views this week16,413,490
Spot last weekBack on Chart
5
New Voices
39%
ClientMango
AgencyDeutsch LA
Views this week15,497,904
Spot last week7
6
2019 Subaru Forester
NEW
ClientSubaru
AgencyNA
Views this week9,532,322
Spot last weekNEW
7
Wix and Marvel Studios: The Fastest Wix Sites Ever
Ad Age's Viral Video Chart, powered by AcuityAds, focuses on brand-driven social video ad campaigns. Each campaign is measured by True Reach, a proprietary metric that includes views from brand-driven and audience-driven social video clips. The data are compiled using the patented AcuityAds platform, a constantly growing repository of analytic data on hundreds of millions of videos tracked across hundreds of online video destinations.
Note: This analysis includes all publicly available video views on branded video content. This chart does not include movie trailers, video game campaigns, TV show, or television network promotions. View counts are incremental by week.
**Indicates percent change in views compared with the same period the week before.
To notify AcuityAds of an upcoming social video ad campaign, please contact AcuityAds directly.