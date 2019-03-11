Samsung's Galaxy S10 tops our most-viewed video ad chart

Can you smell what The Rock is selling? Credit: Under Armour

For the third week in a row the introduction of Samsung's Galaxy S10 takes the top spot on the most-viewed video ad chart, suggesting that the brand's newest flagship lineup is really resonating.

There are also several new campaigns to the chart this week, including one for Dwayne Johnson's newest collaboration with Under Armour, the Project Rock Bend Boundaries Collection. As part of the campaign, The Rock announced Lindsay Vonn as the first Project Rock brand ambassador.

The Bend Boundaries Collection clocks in at the third spot this week. Subaru is also new to the chart this week with a campaign featuring the 2019 Forester.