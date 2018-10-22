Two cool cats: Viral Video Chart

Apple's Credit: Apple via Youtube

The top slots acquit themselves well this week, so sit back and enjoy the show.

Topping things off at No. 1 is Apple's "Growth Spurt," a take on one of this season's hottest consumer items (the iPhone XS). Though it has the brand's typically slick production values, it holds back on the arch cleverness for a simple, one-beat visual punch that gives it an almost old-fashioned sense of fun (tagline: "Everything you love just got bigger"). At No. 2, LeBron James steals the show, as always, with a mix of humility, superstar talent and heart, and lucky for Nike, he's doing it for the brand. It's part of the company's 30th anniversary celebration of its "Just Do It" campaign.

