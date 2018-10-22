Two cool cats: Viral Video Chart

The top slots acquit themselves well this week, so sit back and enjoy the show.
Topping things off at No. 1 is Apple's "Growth Spurt," a take on one of this season's hottest consumer items (the iPhone XS). Though it has the brand's typically slick production values, it holds back on the arch cleverness for a simple, one-beat visual punch that gives it an almost old-fashioned sense of fun (tagline: "Everything you love just got bigger"). At No. 2, LeBron James steals the show, as always, with a mix of humility, superstar talent and heart, and lucky for Nike, he's doing it for the brand. It's part of the company's 30th anniversary celebration of its "Just Do It" campaign.
As always, the view counts reflect both organic views initiated by consumers and paid views generated through ad placements.
Ad Age's Viral Video Chart, powered by AcuityAds, focuses on brand-driven social video ad campaigns. Each campaign is measured by True Reach, a proprietary metric that includes views from brand-driven and audience-driven social video clips. The data are compiled using the patented AcuityAds platform, a constantly growing repository of analytic data on hundreds of millions of videos tracked across hundreds of online video destinations.
Note: This analysis includes all publicly available video views on branded video content. This chart does not include movie trailers, video game campaigns, TV show, or television network promotions. View counts are incremental by week.
