The 10 most-viewed holiday campaigns of 2018

Google's 'Home Alone' spoof comes out on top in this list of rankings, compiled by AcuityAds
While heartwarming ad campaigns tend to be most common around the holidays, this year campaigns utilizing humor were most viewed and shared.
Google came out on top of this year's holiday chart, as measured by AcuityAds, with their nostalgia filled "Home Alone"-themed campaign, Home Alone Again, starring Macaulay Culkin. Google remade and updated iconic scenes from "Home Alone" using today's technology to promote their Google Assistant product. The campaign has garnered 70.7 million views to date.
Duracell's campaign came in second, just behind Google, with 70.3 million views. Duracell's ad shows what would happen if Santa didn't trust Duracell (spoiler alert: not well).
At least two ads that made the top 10 took a more heartwarming approach -- and utilized animation.
Apple's "Share Your Gifts" was viewed over 39 million times. This ad shows a woman using Apple products to create, but she's too afraid to share her creations. When her papers fly out of the window unexpectedly and her work is shared with the world, she realizes they bring joy to others.
Iceland Food's #NoPalmOilChristmas, also heartwarming, is created in the style of an animated children's story, narrated by Emma Thompson. The ad tells the story of a 'Rang-tan' in her bedroom destroying everything. Rang-tan then tells the little girl she's only there because of the humans in her forest who are destroying her home for palm oil. The storybook ad with a message garnered over 29 million views, grabbing 6th place on the chart.
Here's the rest of the best:
Top 10 Holiday Campaigns of 2018
1
Home Alone Again
ClientGoogle
AgencyArts and Letters Creative Co
Views this week70,749,691
Creative AppealCelebrities and icons, events, humor, nostalgia
2
Christmas 2018
ClientDuracell
AgencyWieden & Kennedy New York
Views this week70,364,489
Creative AppealEvents,Humor
3
Believe in Dreams: A Tiffany Holiday
ClientTiffany & Co.
AgencyLaird & Partners
Views this week47,346,647
Creative appealCelebrities and icons, events, soundtrack
The 2018 Top 10 Holiday Campaigns chart, powered by AcuityAds, focuses on brand-driven social video ad campaigns. Each campaign is measured by True Reach, a proprietary metric that includes views from brand-driven and audience-driven social video clips. The data are compiled using the patented AcuityAds platform, a constantly growing repository of analytic data on hundreds of millions of videos tracked across hundreds of online video destinations.
Note: This analysis includes all publicly available video views on branded video content. This chart does not include movie trailers, video game campaigns, TV show, or television network promotions. View counts are incremental by week.
*These campaigns are ranked based on their total True Reach® from when each campaign launched through 1/3/19.
