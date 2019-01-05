The 10 most-viewed holiday campaigns of 2018

'Home Alone Again with the Google Assistant' Credit: Google

While heartwarming ad campaigns tend to be most common around the holidays, this year campaigns utilizing humor were most viewed and shared.

Google came out on top of this year's holiday chart, as measured by AcuityAds, with their nostalgia filled "Home Alone"-themed campaign, Home Alone Again, starring Macaulay Culkin. Google remade and updated iconic scenes from "Home Alone" using today's technology to promote their Google Assistant product. The campaign has garnered 70.7 million views to date.

Duracell's campaign came in second, just behind Google, with 70.3 million views. Duracell's ad shows what would happen if Santa didn't trust Duracell (spoiler alert: not well).

At least two ads that made the top 10 took a more heartwarming approach -- and utilized animation.

Apple's "Share Your Gifts" was viewed over 39 million times. This ad shows a woman using Apple products to create, but she's too afraid to share her creations. When her papers fly out of the window unexpectedly and her work is shared with the world, she realizes they bring joy to others.

Iceland Food's #NoPalmOilChristmas, also heartwarming, is created in the style of an animated children's story, narrated by Emma Thompson. The ad tells the story of a 'Rang-tan' in her bedroom destroying everything. Rang-tan then tells the little girl she's only there because of the humans in her forest who are destroying her home for palm oil. The storybook ad with a message garnered over 29 million views, grabbing 6th place on the chart.

Here's the rest of the best: