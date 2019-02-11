The most-viewed video ads for the week starting Feb 11

Jeep: More than Just Words Commercial Credit: Jeep

The latest version of the most-viewed video ad chart this week is loaded with brand new ads that aired during Super Bowl LIII.

The top spot this week goes to Jeep's heartwarming ad "More Than Just Words." The video is a visual interpretation of The Star-Spangled Banner, performed by the band OneRepublic. The powerful imagery is moving in showing an inspiring take on what it means to live in the land of the free and the home of the brave.

Mobile carriers have a strong presence on this week's chart. Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile all make the chart with ads that aired during the big game. The highest spot of these three goes to Verizon at number four with "The Team That Wouldn't Be Here." This campaign highlights the heroism of first responders of dangerous situations through very powerful stories.