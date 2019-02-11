The most-viewed video ads for the week starting Feb 11

The top spot this week on a list dominated by Super Bowl LIII commercials goes to Jeep's 'More Than Just Words.'

Jeep: More than Just Words Commercial
Jeep: More than Just Words Commercial Credit: Jeep

The latest version of the most-viewed video ad chart this week is loaded with brand new ads that aired during Super Bowl LIII.

The top spot this week goes to Jeep's heartwarming ad "More Than Just Words." The video is a visual interpretation of The Star-Spangled Banner, performed by the band OneRepublic. The powerful imagery is moving in showing an inspiring take on what it means to live in the land of the free and the home of the brave.

Mobile carriers have a strong presence on this week's chart. Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile all make the chart with ads that aired during the big game. The highest spot of these three goes to Verizon at number four with "The Team That Wouldn't Be Here." This campaign highlights the heroism of first responders of dangerous situations through very powerful stories.

1
More Than Just Words
NEW
ClientJeep
Views this week33,359,045
Spot last weekNEW
2
The Elevator
NEW
ClientHyundai
AgencyInnocean
Views this week20,270,078
Spot last weekNEW
3
RoboChild
NEW
ClientTurboTax
Views this week18,776,586
Spot last weekNEW
4
The Team That Wouldn't Be Here
NEW
ClientVerizon
AgencyMcCann
Views this week17,926,082
Spot last weekNEW
5
Not Everything Makes the Cut
NEW
ClientAmazon
Views this week17,899,905
Spot last weekNEW
6
Best of Both Worlds
NEW
ClientSprint
AgencyDroga5
Views this week14,613,974
Spot last weekNEW
7
Game of Thrones
NEW
ClientBud Light
Views this week13,596,927
Spot last weekNEW
8
Block Has Your Back
Back on Chart
ClientH&R Block
Views this week13,293,943
Spot last weekBack on Chart
9
Home Alone Again
-NEW
ClientGoogle
Views this week13,129,829
Spot last weekNEW
10
T-Mobile - Texting
-NEW
ClientT-Mobile
AgencyPanay Films
Views this week12,321,906
Spot last weekNEW
Ad Age's Most-Viewed Video Chart, powered by AcuityAds, focuses on brand-driven social video ad campaigns. Each campaign is measured by True Reach, a proprietary metric that includes views from brand-driven and audience-driven social video clips. The data are compiled using the patented AcuityAds platform, a constantly growing repository of analytic data on hundreds of millions of videos tracked across hundreds of online video destinations.

Note: This analysis includes all publicly available video views on branded video content. This chart does not include movie trailers, video game campaigns, TV show, or television network promotions. View counts are incremental by week.

**Indicates percent change in views compared with the same period the week before.

To notify AcuityAds of an upcoming social video ad campaign, please contact AcuityAds directly.

