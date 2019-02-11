The most-viewed video ads for the week starting Feb 11
The top spot this week on a list dominated by Super Bowl LIII commercials goes to Jeep's 'More Than Just Words.'
Published on .
The latest version of the most-viewed video ad chart this week is loaded with brand new ads that aired during Super Bowl LIII.
The top spot this week goes to Jeep's heartwarming ad "More Than Just Words." The video is a visual interpretation of The Star-Spangled Banner, performed by the band OneRepublic. The powerful imagery is moving in showing an inspiring take on what it means to live in the land of the free and the home of the brave.
Mobile carriers have a strong presence on this week's chart. Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile all make the chart with ads that aired during the big game. The highest spot of these three goes to Verizon at number four with "The Team That Wouldn't Be Here." This campaign highlights the heroism of first responders of dangerous situations through very powerful stories.
Ad Age's Most-Viewed Video Chart, powered by AcuityAds, focuses on brand-driven social video ad campaigns. Each campaign is measured by True Reach, a proprietary metric that includes views from brand-driven and audience-driven social video clips. The data are compiled using the patented AcuityAds platform, a constantly growing repository of analytic data on hundreds of millions of videos tracked across hundreds of online video destinations.
Note: This analysis includes all publicly available video views on branded video content. This chart does not include movie trailers, video game campaigns, TV show, or television network promotions. View counts are incremental by week.
**Indicates percent change in views compared with the same period the week before.
To notify AcuityAds of an upcoming social video ad campaign, please contact AcuityAds directly.