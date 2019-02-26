This week's most-viewed video ads chart has a Hollywood touch

New device releases from Samsung and an inspirational message from Nike also appear on the chart compiled by Acuity

Published on .

Credit: Samsung via Youtube

This week's most-viewed video ads have a touch of Hollywood, as several new campaigns that aired during the Oscars are making their debut on the chart. Coming in at the second spot this week is Google's playful "#HeyGoogle, Let's Go to the Movies," which depicts how the use of the Google Assistant could have affected some of Hollywood's most famous movies.

Meanwhile, the fourth spot on the chart goes to Nike's "Dream Crazier." This spot, narrated by tennis superstar Serena Williams, delivers an inspiring message about empowering women in sports to "show them what crazy can do."

The release of new Samsung devices occupies two chart spots this week. At the top of the chart is an ad highlighting the upcoming release of the company's new flagship line of Galaxy S10 devices. And in the ninth spot on the chart is the unveiling of Samsung's new foldable phone-tablet hybrid, the Samsung Galaxy Fold.

See the full top 10 list below.


The Most-Viewed Video Ads chart
Powered by:
1
Galaxy S10 Introduction
NEW
ClientSamsung
AgencyNA
Views this week26,905,484
Spot last weekNEW
2
#HeyGoogle, Let's Go to the Movies
NEW
ClientGoogle
AgencyNA
Views this week26,298,748
Spot last weekNEW
3
Block Has Your Back
39%
ClientH&R Block
AgencyDeutsch LA
Views this week18,701,233
Spot last week6
4
Dream Crazier
NEW
ClientNike
AgencyWieden + Kennedy
Views this week12,951,130
Spot last weekNEW
5
The Journey
-4%
ClientTurkish Airlines
AgencyNA
Views this week10,062,674
Spot last week2
6
Childish Gambino Playmoji
-50%
ClientGoogle
AgencyNA
Views this week8,374,614
Spot last week2
7
New Bud in Town feat. Charlize Theron
NEW
ClientBudweiser
AgencyNA
Views this week8,191,656
Spot last weekNEW
8
Night Sight
NEW
ClientGoogle
AgencyNA
Views this week7,999,350
Spot last weekNEW
9
Galaxy Fold Unveiling
NEW
ClientSamsung
AgencyNA
Views this week7,147,328
Spot last weekNEW
10
More Than OK
-31%
Pepsi
AgencyGoodby, Silverstein & Partners
Views this week6,643,216
Spot last week3
Source: AcuityAds

The most-viewed video ads chart, powered by AcuityAds, focuses on brand-driven social video ad campaigns. Each campaign is measured by True Reach, a proprietary metric that includes views from brand-driven and audience-driven social video clips. The data are compiled using the patented AcuityAds platform, a constantly growing repository of analytic data on hundreds of millions of videos tracked across hundreds of online video destinations.

Note: This analysis includes all publicly available video views on branded video content. This chart does not include movie trailers, video game campaigns, TV show, or television network promotions. View counts are incremental by week.

**Indicates percent change in views compared with the same period the week before.

To notify AcuityAds of an upcoming social video ad campaign, please contact AcuityAds directly.

Most Popular
In this article:
JOIN US