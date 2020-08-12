How brands can stay ahead of a quickly transforming media market
Scale, incremental reach and frequency are common touch points for marketers—at least, when they have the time to use them. But these days brands have just a small window to make a big impact.
So what’s the recipe for success right now? Reach and relevance. That’s because 25 percent of a consumer's purchase decision is driven by cultural relevance.1 According to a recent MAGNA survey done in conjunction with Twitter, consumers today expect brand involvement with culture—their definition of culture, which expands beyond the traditional to include pop culture as well as sports, current events and politics. With that in mind, brands that connect to what's happening on Twitter, for example, are 41 percent more likely to be seen as culturally relevant by their audience.2
As people flock to popular social media platforms to achieve some normalcy in unprecedented times, we’re seeing opportunities for brands to build cultural relevance through connection and conversation take new shape—and in today’s environment, these opportunities start at home.
Co-viewing is having a moment
So much of culture lately has been shaped by co-viewing—fans consuming content while sharing the experience with others on social media—but social distancing has made this practice much more common as people strive to form and maintain connections with others while physically separated due to COVID-19.
According to Nielsen, co-viewing grew during the early months of the pandemic in the U.S., and hasn’t tapered off much after that initial spike. Social media also saw an increase, with 44 percent of people using leading social media platforms saying their usage of Twitter while watching TV has increased since March.3 Whether it’s on TV or online, we’re watching—and tweeting about it—together.
Combining co-viewing and new culture
This emphasis on new cultural relevance shows up in different ways as co-viewing consumers try to maintain some sense of normalcy amid the pandemic. Yet when “The Last Dance” premiered on April 20, Twitter was the No. 1 platform for content about the sports documentary miniseries with 11.3 million video views, 1.2 million more than the second place platform.4 Whether people were reliving the Chicago Bulls’ victories of the ’90s or witnessing these highlights for the first time, the conversation on Twitter was nothing short of nostalgic, and the conversation brought together a large community of sports-starved fans.
A much needed, nostalgic escape #TheLastDance 🏀 pic.twitter.com/dDjDQVpVTY— Kevin S Shah, MD (@KevinShahMD) April 20, 2020
Given that power of sports to connect consumers, the NFL Draft went virtual this year. And while the usual venues were empty, the roar of the crowd was alive and well—and louder than ever—as brands cashed in on the opportunity to revive that connection with fans.
Plus, this wasn’t just a single event. While Twitter was the No. 1 platform for the NFL Draft, generating over 171 million views on draft-related content in April, more than any other leading platform,5 the conversation continued to soar, with a 62 percent increase in the average number of daily NFL-related tweets from May to June.6
No better feeling then having sports back on tv!— ☾ D e t r o i t N i g h t m a r e ☾ (@DetNightmare) August 2, 2020
I can’t wait for the #NFL to come back in a month!
Social issues are also a good way for consumers (and brands) to connect, according to the MAGNA study. Not long after stay-at-home orders went into place, Global Citizen’s #TogetherAtHome digital special was created in support of frontline healthcare workers and the World Health Organization. So many people gathered on Twitter to watch that #TogetherAtHome became the No. 1 trend during the event, garnering over 10.3 million views of the live stream.7
Is anyone else watching the Global Citizen, W.H.O. #TogetherAtHome concert? It’s a must-see/hear/dance to.— Jane Peterson (@waitingishard) April 19, 2020
It’s obvious that for brands that want to stand out in the midst of major change, connecting quickly through culturally relevant content by being where the actual conversations are now taking place is critical. While the traditional, longer-form tools still have a place in the marketing toolbox, it’s essential for brands to adapt to what’s happening now—and that means moving far more quickly than in the recent past.
Marketers need to keep one fact top of mind: If it’s happening in culture, it’s happening on social media. This is where the world’s biggest cultural moments play out live. People are watching (and tweeting), ready to take part in the culture. Your brand should be there too.
The article “Something to talk about” first appeared on Marketing.Twitter.com
