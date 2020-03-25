From Amazon to Facebook, digital advertising is in a state of shock: Ad Age Remotely
Welcome to Ad Age Remotely, a video digest of today's news. Today we speak with Chris Costello, senior director of marketing research at Kenshoo, a marketing technology software company that helps brands plan and buy their advertising, everywhere from Amazon to Facebook.
We discuss digital advertising and marketing in the time of coronavirus. Costello describes a “demand shocks” on the internet as sites like Twitter and Facebook seeing a drop off in advertising, even though more people spend time on the social networks.
“If you’re turning to Twitter more for information you may not want to see a video ad, you may not want to see branding, so engagement metrics are down for those advertisers. You don’t want to waste somebody's time with a video ad for a vacation in Cancun,” Costello says. “That’s just not smart.”
In the video above, Costello offers some advice struggling in the current environment.
“If you’re smart, go back to those basics,” he says. “There is an opportunity for advertisers to not panic and to stay the course because when the dust settles, you want to still be there when people start buying again.”