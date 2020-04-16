Video

ANA CEO sees a slow recovery post-pandemic: Ad Age Remotely

Bob Liodice joins Ad Age in today’s episode to discuss how marketers are navigating the pandemic
By Jeanine Poggi. Published on April 16, 2020.

In this episode, Ad Age senior editor Jeanine Poggi talks to Bob Liodice, CEO of the Association of National Advertisers, about the future of events, how he thinks the ad industry will recover and his advice to the hardest-hit marketers.

One of the ANA’s marquee events, Masters of Marketing, was moved to October. While Liodice says he is confident the organization will be able to pull it off, what he isn’t certain of is the level of industry participation.

“We are, candidly, not expecting anywhere near the types of attendances we have had in the past,” he says. “But I think if we get a representative crowd ... that will be good enough for us. It gives us an opportunity to bring back the community.”

