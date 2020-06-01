Video

Canceled: OMD CEO on how the health and social crises are impacting the ad world

In light of the events of the past several days, today's livestream with OMD's John Osborn has been canceled
By Jeanine Poggi. Published on June 01, 2020.

OMD CEO John Osborn.

Credit:
Courtesy Omnicom

In this live episode of Ad Age Remotely, senior editor Jeanine Poggi was supposed to speak with OMD USA CEO John Osborn about how the agency is responding to the crises gripping the nation, including COVID-19 and the social justice movement in the wake of George Floyd's death. But OMD decided to pull out of the segment. 

"In light of the events of the past several days that have impacted so many people in our industry, OMD has decided to postpone its conversation until a more appropriate time," a spokeswoman said. 

   

Jeanine Poggi

Jeanine Poggi covers the TV industry and how broadcast and cable networks and distributors are adopting to the changes in the world of TV advertising. She joined Ad Age in 2012, following six years covering the retail and media industries and other financial sectors for Women's Wear Daily, Forbes and TheStreet.

