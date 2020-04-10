Video

How IAB's president is navigating a new job during the pandemic: Ad Age Remotely

David Cohen joins Ad Age in today's episode to discuss how the trade organization is advising its members amid COVID-19, and the state of the NewFronts.
By Jeanine Poggi. Published on April 10, 2020.

Welcome to Ad Age Remotely, a video digest of today's news. 

Today we speak with David Cohen, who was appointed president of the IAB on March 10, just days before New York City all but went on lockdown. Since then, he has been helping the trade organization’s clients navigate the COVID-19 crisis.

In this episode of Ad Age Remotely, senior editor Jeanine Poggi speaks with Cohen about what it’s like starting a new job during a pandemic, and the state of the NewFronts.

"It's not going to be business as usual," Cohen says, referring to the annual spring ad haggle. "We don't need to do that dance we do in May just because we've done it for a long, long time. The time is now to rethink some of those sacred cows." 

