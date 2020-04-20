Video

MediaLink CEO on the future of Cannes and the TV upfronts: Ad Age Remotely

Michael Kassan talks to Ad Age's Jeanine Poggi about the long-term implications of the pandemic on the ad industry
By Jeanine Poggi. Published on April 20, 2020.

Welcome to Ad Age Remotely, a video digest of today's news.

 

In this live episode, Ad Age Senior Editor Jeanine Poggi speaks with Michael Kassan, founder, chairman and CEO of MediaLink, the advisory firm.

With Cannes officially canceled for 2020, Kassan discusses the future of the event, the state of the TV upfronts and long-term implications of the pandemic on the ad industry.

 

 

Jeanine Poggi

Jeanine Poggi covers the TV industry and how broadcast and cable networks and distributors are adopting to the changes in the world of TV advertising. She joined Ad Age in 2012, following six years covering the retail and media industries and other financial sectors for Women's Wear Daily, Forbes and TheStreet.

