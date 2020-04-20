Video
MediaLink CEO on the future of Cannes and the TV upfronts: Ad Age Remotely
Michael Kassan talks to Ad Age's Jeanine Poggi about the long-term implications of the pandemic on the ad industry
Welcome to Ad Age Remotely, a video digest of today's news.
In this live episode, Ad Age Senior Editor Jeanine Poggi speaks with Michael Kassan, founder, chairman and CEO of MediaLink, the advisory firm.
With Cannes officially canceled for 2020, Kassan discusses the future of the event, the state of the TV upfronts and long-term implications of the pandemic on the ad industry.