Video

Monetizing pandemic coverage, an optimistic ad forecast—and Kevin Bacon's challenge: Ad Age Remotely

A video roundup of today's headlines
By Jeanine Poggi and Jessica Wohl. Published on March 20, 2020.

Welcome to Ad Age Remotely, a video roundup where we digest today's news. Today we take a look at the TV ad marketplace, the issue around blacklisting the pandemic and a light-hearted PSA involving toilet paper.

Ad Age's Jeanine Poggi and Jessica Wohl discuss today's headlines—here are the links if you want to follow along:

Publishers complain about media buyers blacklisting coronavirus content

If you’ve been noticing lots of clouds in places where ads would normally be on sites like the New York Times and Vox that’s because those ads are being blocked due to coronavirus coverage. The inability to monetize pandemic coverage is thwarting publishers' ability to fund the news, media outlets say. 

TV advertising deal-making could be pushed back amid coronavirus outbreak

TV advertising deal-making could be pushed back due to the pandemic. With so much of the industry scrambling to figure out their immediate ad plans, it is becoming increasingly harder to imagine they will be able to plan for upfront negotiations, when networks look to sell inventory for the new fall season. The coronavirus could actually be a catalyst to move to a calendar upfront.

More coronavirus news
Ad Age print subscription update in light of the COVID-19 pandemic
A letter to Ad Age’s Small Agency community
Judann Pollack
A regularly updated list tracking marketers' response to coronavirus
Ad Age Staff
The must-see coronavirus data visualization, plus the math of modern-day recessions: Datacenter Weekly
Ad Age Datacenter


This global ad spending forecast is surprisingly optimistic

As coronavirus outbreak grows, eMarketer cuts its ad growth estimate—but not by much, citing a ‘strong possibility’ for a rebound in the year’s second half.

Peloton cancels treadmill deliveries due to COVID-19 containment concerns

Peloton is canceling treadmill deliveries because the size of the product makes it too difficult to deliver without couriers entering people’s homes.

Kevin Bacon teams with McCann to make sure people keep their butts at home

McCann and Kevin Bacon teamed up for the #IStayHome campaign, encouraging people to take a pic of them holding a sign saying who they are trying to keep safe.

Goodby Silverstein & Partners has a message for toilet paper hoarders

A PSA from Goodby Silverstein & Partners shows staffers sharing a single roll of toilet paper via video conference. The goal is to encourage people to be more careful with important resources.

In this article:

Thumbnail
Jeanine Poggi

Jeanine Poggi covers the TV industry and how broadcast and cable networks and distributors are adopting to the changes in the world of TV advertising. She joined Ad Age in 2012, following six years covering the retail and media industries and other financial sectors for Women's Wear Daily, Forbes and TheStreet.

Follow View all articles by this author
Thumbnail
Jessica Wohl

Jessica is Ad Age's food reporter, working out of the publication's Chicago bureau. She focuses on the packaged food and restaurant industries. Jessica joined Ad Age after writing about food for the Chicago Tribune's business section. She began her journalism career at Reuters, where she covered the world's largest retail chains and consumer products companies.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

YouTube builds a new website for children after ongoing criticism

YouTube builds a new website for children after ongoing criticism
Rant of the Week: Escape From Pervert Island

Rant of the Week: Escape From Pervert Island
Rant of the Week: How Could Fox News Be SO Mean to Trump? (Unfair!)

Rant of the Week: How Could Fox News Be SO Mean to Trump? (Unfair!)
Rant of the Week: Twitter Breaks Up With RT, and We're Supposed to Be Happy About That?

Rant of the Week: Twitter Breaks Up With RT, and We're Supposed to Be Happy About That?
Rant of the Week: Twitter Breaks Up With RT, and We're Supposed to Be Happy About That?

Rant of the Week: Twitter Breaks Up With RT, and We're Supposed to Be Happy About That?
Video Rant of the Week: Fire and Fury Edition

Video Rant of the Week: Fire and Fury Edition
Video: See Ad Age's 'High-Quality' Meme of the Week

Video: See Ad Age's 'High-Quality' Meme of the Week
Video Rant of the Week: Ad Boycotts Are Going Overboard

Video Rant of the Week: Ad Boycotts Are Going Overboard