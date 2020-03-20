Monetizing pandemic coverage, an optimistic ad forecast—and Kevin Bacon's challenge: Ad Age Remotely
Welcome to Ad Age Remotely, a video roundup where we digest today's news. Today we take a look at the TV ad marketplace, the issue around blacklisting the pandemic and a light-hearted PSA involving toilet paper.
Ad Age's Jeanine Poggi and Jessica Wohl discuss today's headlines—here are the links if you want to follow along:
Publishers complain about media buyers blacklisting coronavirus content
If you’ve been noticing lots of clouds in places where ads would normally be on sites like the New York Times and Vox that’s because those ads are being blocked due to coronavirus coverage. The inability to monetize pandemic coverage is thwarting publishers' ability to fund the news, media outlets say.
TV advertising deal-making could be pushed back amid coronavirus outbreak
TV advertising deal-making could be pushed back due to the pandemic. With so much of the industry scrambling to figure out their immediate ad plans, it is becoming increasingly harder to imagine they will be able to plan for upfront negotiations, when networks look to sell inventory for the new fall season. The coronavirus could actually be a catalyst to move to a calendar upfront.
This global ad spending forecast is surprisingly optimistic
As coronavirus outbreak grows, eMarketer cuts its ad growth estimate—but not by much, citing a ‘strong possibility’ for a rebound in the year’s second half.
Peloton cancels treadmill deliveries due to COVID-19 containment concerns
Peloton is canceling treadmill deliveries because the size of the product makes it too difficult to deliver without couriers entering people’s homes.
Kevin Bacon teams with McCann to make sure people keep their butts at home
McCann and Kevin Bacon teamed up for the #IStayHome campaign, encouraging people to take a pic of them holding a sign saying who they are trying to keep safe.
Goodby Silverstein & Partners has a message for toilet paper hoarders
A PSA from Goodby Silverstein & Partners shows staffers sharing a single roll of toilet paper via video conference. The goal is to encourage people to be more careful with important resources.