Watch at 11:30 a.m. EST: Kevin from 'The Office,' aka Brian Baumgartner, joins us for National Chili Day
Welcome to Ad Age Remotely, a streamed video segment focusing on the issues of the day.
In this live episode of Ad Age Remotely, Jessica Wohl will be joined by Brian Baumgartner, best known as Kevin Malone from “The Office."
A year ago, Baumgartner teamed up with Bush’s Beans on a Brian’s Famous Chili recipe for National Chili Day, a take on the scene featuring Kevin’s Famous Chili at the beginning of an April 2009 episode.
Today, Bush's released a new video starring Baumgartner featuring a one-of-a-kind solution for the actor and his character, Kevin Malone: a "No Spilly Chili Pot" that includes a gyroscope, latches, a seatbelt and padlocks.
Baumgartner has been busy during the coronavirus pandemic. He hosts a new podcast about the NBC show, “The Office Deep Dive with Brian Baumgartner,” which has featured guests including co-stars Rainn Wilson, Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey. And last year, he appeared in campaigns for two chains, Main Event and Schlotzsky’s.
Plus, Baumgartner is a popular star on Cameo, the recorded video greeting platform.
Today, he’ll join Ad Age Remotely at 11:30 a.m. EST to discuss his new Bush's campaign and other projects.